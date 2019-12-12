Pelicans News Around the Web (12-12-2019)

Postgame wrap: Bucks 127, Pelicans 112

MILWAUKEE – Milwaukee and New Orleans entered Wednesday headed in opposite directions in the standings, but hopes for a more competitive matchup seemed to receive a boost when the Bucks announced that 2018-19 league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo would be sidelined by a quad injury. It didn’t slow down Milwaukee one bit, however, as the hosts quickly built a huge first-half lead and cruised past New Orleans for a 16th consecutive win. The Pelicans lost for a 10th straight time and will face a tough Philadelphia team on the 76ers’ home floor Friday.

Pelicans in free fall with no end in sight after 10th straight loss

MILWAUKEE — The Pelicans are in free fall, and there is no end in sight.

Gentry: 'Quiet' Pelicans must communicate to improve woeful defense

MILWAUKEE — The dull hum of the refrigerator housing sports drinks was all you could hear inside the visitor’s locker room at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday immediately following the Pelicans’ 10th straight loss. Players sat at their lockers scrolling through phones, icing knees and ankles, and layering up as they prepared to face the cold on the walk to the bus.

Bucks win 16th straight despite missing Antetokounmpo

MILWAUKEE -- No Giannis was no problem for the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night.

Derrick Favors, still mourning his mother's death, rejoins Pelicans: 'She helped me out a lot'

MILWAUKEE — One of the constants in Derrick Favors’ first decade in the NBA were the calls he got from his mother, Deandra, before and after every game. Deandra was there to offer support as her son blossomed from a 19-year-old picked third overall to a respected veteran on one of the league’s steadiest franchises in Utah.

How will Derrick Favors’ return impact the team? Will Zion Williamson be back before 2020? Pelicans mailbag

It may be the holiday season, but there hasn’t been very much celebrating in New Orleans these past few weeks.