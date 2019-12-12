Jrue Holiday drives past Wesley Matthews

Postgame wrap: Bucks 127, Pelicans 112

Bucks (22-3), Pelicans (6-19)
by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: Dec 11, 2019

MILWAUKEE – Milwaukee and New Orleans entered Wednesday headed in opposite directions in the standings, but hopes for a more competitive matchup seemed to receive a boost when the Bucks announced that 2018-19 league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo would be sidelined by a quad injury. It didn’t slow down Milwaukee one bit, however, as the hosts quickly built a huge first-half lead and cruised past New Orleans for a 16th consecutive win. The Pelicans lost for a 10th straight time and will face a tough Philadelphia team on the 76ers’ home floor Friday.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Milwaukee’s lead ballooned to as many as 28 points in the second quarter. The Pelicans managed to get back within 13 on the scoreboard in the third period, but never seriously threatened the hosts, who have only lost once this season at Fiserv Forum - and that was back in October.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

JJ Redick deposited a season-best 31 points and was efficient in doing so, finishing 10 of 16 from the field. The shooting guard was a perfect 8/8 at the foul line and went 3/7 on three-pointers. Redick made 10 of his first 14 before missing a few shots with the Pelicans hurrying to create quick offense late in the fourth period.

BY THE NUMBERS

2: First-half Milwaukee turnovers, a testament to how sharp the Bucks were despite facing an opponent with a significantly worse record.

40-36: New Orleans edge in an extremely high-scoring third quarter. The Bucks led 69-46 at halftime.

#WESTERNCONFERENCEWEDNESDAY

It’s been a frustrating first 25 games of the regular season for New Orleans, but that doesn’t mean the Pelicans haven’t had some highlights along the way. Among the team’s five victories in-conference, three stand out, either due to the competition or the rarity of the Pelicans prevailing on the road. In a fan poll Wednesday, there was wide agreement that the best West win of 2019-20 occurred Nov. 14, when New Orleans bested the LA Clippers by a 132-127 tally, in what was Paul George’s season debut. That triumph garnered over 50 percent of votes, followed by an Oct. 31 win over Denver and a Nov. 21 victory at Phoenix, which is NOLA’s only road win against a West host.

Pelicans at Bucks Postgame: J.J. Redick 12-11-2019

Pelicans guard J.J. Redick recaps tonight's road game vs the Milwaukee Bucks

Game 25: Pelicans at Bucks 12/11/19

Pelicans guard J.J. Redick recaps tonight's road game vs the Milwaukee Bucks
Dec 12, 2019  |  02:24
Pelicans at Bucks Postgame: Alvin Gentry 12-11-19
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry reacts to the team's performance in the road loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.
Dec 11, 2019  |  04:16
Pelicans at Bucks Highlights: Lonzo Ball leads Jrue Holiday on fast break pass
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball steals the pass and throws it ahead to Jrue Holiday for the fastbreak bucket.
Dec 11, 2019  |  00:09
Pelicans at Bucks Highlights: Jahlil Okafor spins to the rim
New Orleans Pelicans center Jahlil Okafor posts up and spins to the rim.
Dec 11, 2019  |  00:13
Pelicans at Bucks Highlights: JJ Redick drills from deep
New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick shows off his range from beyond the arc.
Dec 11, 2019  |  00:14
Pelicans at Bucks Highlights: Jrue Holiday threads the pass to Brandon Ingram
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday threads the pass to Brandon Ingram for the baseline slam.
Dec 11, 2019  |  00:11
Pelicans at Bucks Highlights: Jaxson Hayes fingertip block
December 11, 2019: New Orleans Pelicans vs. Milwaukee Bucks - Highlights of Jaxson Hayes
Dec 11, 2019  |  00:16
Pelicans at Bucks Highlights: Jaxson Hayes alley-oop slam
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes flies to the rim for the alley-oop slam.
Dec 11, 2019  |  00:09
Pelicans at Bucks Highlights: Back-to-back Jrue Holiday dunks
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday drives the lane and finishes with the slam on consecutive plays.
Dec 11, 2019  |  00:22
Pelicans at Bucks Highlights: JJ Redick triple and one
New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick knocks down the three-pointer and draws the foul for the four-point play.
Dec 11, 2019  |  00:16
New Orleans Pelicans knock down six three-pointers in the 2nd Quarter vs. Milwaukee Bucks
The New Orleans Pelicans connect for six triples in the second quarter on the road.
Dec 11, 2019  |  00:01
Highlights: Brandon Ingram | Pelicans vs. Bucks
Brandon Ingram scores 25 points, and grabs 10 rebounds as the Pelicans lose to the Bucks 127-112.
Dec 11, 2019  |  00:01
Highlights: JJ Redick | Pelicans vs. Bucks
JJ Redick scores 31 points and 2 assists as the Pelicans lose to the Bucks 127-112.
Dec 11, 2019  |  00:01
Pelicans-Bucks Shootaround: Derrick Favors 12-11-2019
Pelicans center Derrick Favors speaks with media following shootaround for tonight's road match-up vs the Milwaukee Bucks
Dec 11, 2019  |  04:14
Pelicans-Bucks Shootaround: Alvin Gentry 12-11-2019
Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry speaks with media following shootaround for tonight's road match-up vs the Milwaukee Bucks
Dec 11, 2019  |  03:18
