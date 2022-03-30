CJ McCollum calls return to Portland as visiting player ‘weird’ in several aspects

A popular slogan among locals in Oregon’s largest city is “Keep Portland Weird,” an expression that promotes some of the eccentricities of the place, which is located in the northwestern part of the state (and America).

“Weird” is also how New Orleans guard CJ McCollum described his experience several times Wednesday, as he prepared to play against the Portland Trail Blazers for the first time. A member of the Blazers from the 2013 draft until a Feb. 8 trade to the Crescent City, the 30-year-old wasn’t used to seeing the Moda Center from a different vantage point.

“It’s been weird,” McCollum said after Wednesday’s shootaround. “It’s been a weird few hours. Coming back I had never been in the visitor’s locker room before. That was unique. My (New Orleans) teammates just made it more weird, saying (humorous) stuff (about his return). But it’s cool. It’s part of the game. I’m looking forward to getting through the game.”

McCollum was in constant contact with Portland management prior to the trade that sent him to the Pelicans, which is why he has only positive feelings toward the Trail Blazers and their organization. New Orleans was a place he looked at as a favorable possible destination, as Portland sorted through options on where to send McCollum.

“I like to call it a happy break-up, where you’re not bitter at your ex,” he said. “I’m in a happy situation, where I’m able to help a team and play a unique role. It’s probably what we envisioned. We felt this could be good for all parties. There was no need for it to go south or go sour, after the relationship we had built.”

Many of McCollum’s former Portland teammates are currently sidelined by injuries, meaning he won’t get to compete against them Wednesday, a disappointment.

“Not as fun,” McCollum said of that aspect of Wednesday’s game. “It won’t be as fun. But they’ll be back (on the court) eventually.”

Much more enjoyable has been McCollum’s seven weeks with New Orleans, where he’s quickly adjusted both on and off the court.

“It’s exactly how I thought it would be,” he said. “It was a team I kind of zeroed in on, and they obviously zeroed in on (acquiring) me. I knew what I signed up for and what I was going to be asked to do, and I’m doing it. They held up their end of the bargain as well. I’m happy to be in this situation.

“Basketball has been great. It’s been an easy transition.”