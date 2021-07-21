New Orleans Pelicans Podcast Logo

Chris Fedor on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - July 21, 2021

Posted: Jul 21, 2021

Our New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek continues to preview the NBA draft with the Cleveland Cavaliers who hold the #3 pick in 2021. Cavs Reporter Chris Fedor previews what the Cleveland Cavaliers might do with their selection.



Audio Link

Pelicans Draft 2021 presented by HUB

Pelicans celebrate Cajun Wheelers youth basketball team with a special gift

The New Orleans Pelicans teamed up with the National Wheelchair Basketball Association, Smoothie King, and the Challenged Athletes Foundation to surprise some young talented athletes.

All Videos

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Pelicans celebrate Cajun Wheelers youth basketball team with a special gift
Now Playing

Pelicans celebrate Cajun Wheelers youth basketball team with a special gift

The New Orleans Pelicans teamed up with the National Wheelchair Basketball Association, Smoothie King, and the Challenged Athletes Foundation to surprise some young talented athletes.
Jul 20, 2021  |  02:22
Students build their own basketball courts at Scoring with STEM
Now Playing

Students build their own basketball courts at Scoring with STEM

The New Orleans Pelicans partnered with Chevron, STEM NOLA, & Fresh Start for the "Scoring with Stem" program where students were able to build their own basketball courts.
Jul 9, 2021  |  01:55
Pelicans, Hennessy Black Owned Business Spotlight: Burnell's Lower 9th Ward Market
Now Playing

Pelicans, Hennessy Black Owned Business Spotlight: Burnell's Lower 9th Ward Market

The Pelicans and Hennessy teamed up to spotlight black owned businesses and their vital contributions to the city of New Orleans. In our latest episode, we highlight the Burnell's Lower 9th Ward Market.
Jul 1, 2021  |  03:48
NBA Draft Combine 2021: Duke Jalen Johnson 6-24-21
Now Playing

NBA Draft Combine 2021: Duke Jalen Johnson 6-24-21

Duke forward Jalen Johnson talks with the media following NBA Combine workouts about his excitement for the NBA Draft and what skills he could offer various NBA teams.
Jun 25, 2021  |  11:41
NBA Draft Combine 2021: Connecticut James Bouknight 6-24-21
Now Playing

NBA Draft Combine 2021: Connecticut James Bouknight 6-24-21

Connecticut guard James Bouknight talks with the media following NBA Combine workouts about his excitement for the NBA Draft and what skills he could offer various NBA teams.
Jun 25, 2021  |  09:32
NBA Draft Combine 2021: Florida State Scottie Barnes 6-24-21
Now Playing

NBA Draft Combine 2021: Florida State Scottie Barnes 6-24-21

Florida State's Scottie Barnes talks with the media following NBA Combine workouts about his excitement for the NBA Draft and what skills he could offer various NBA teams.
Jun 25, 2021  |  13:47
NBA Draft Combine 2021: Gonzaga Corey Kispert 6-24-21
Now Playing

NBA Draft Combine 2021: Gonzaga Corey Kispert 6-24-21

Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert talks with the media following NBA Combine workouts about his excitement for the NBA Draft and what skills he could offer various NBA teams.
Jun 25, 2021  |  09:26
Pelicans, Hennessy Black Owned Business Spotlight: New Orleans African American Museum
Now Playing

Pelicans, Hennessy Black Owned Business Spotlight: New Orleans African American Museum

The Pelicans and Hennessy teamed up to spotlight black owned businesses and their vital contributions to the city of New Orleans. In our latest episode, we highlight the New Orleans African American Museum.
Jun 24, 2021  |  03:41
David Griffin on mutual parting with Stan Van Gundy
Now Playing

David Griffin on mutual parting with Stan Van Gundy

New Orleans Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin talked to the media about mutually parting ways with head coach Stan Van Gundy.
Jun 16, 2021  |  20:26
Teresa Weatherspoon & Kira Lewis Jr. talk unique, pre-NBA connection
Now Playing

Teresa Weatherspoon & Kira Lewis Jr. talk unique, pre-NBA connection

New Orleans Pelicans assistant coach Teresa Weatherspoon and guard Kira Lewis Jr. talk about their unique connection from Kira's childhood.
Jun 10, 2021  |  03:36
Highlights: James Johnson Top Plays | 2020-2021 Pelicans Season
Now Playing

Highlights: James Johnson Top Plays | 2020-2021 Pelicans Season

Check out the top plays and highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward James Johnson during the 2020-2021 NBA season.
Jun 9, 2021  |  02:09
Highlights: Naji Marshall Top Plays | 2020-2021 Pelicans Season
Now Playing

Highlights: Naji Marshall Top Plays | 2020-2021 Pelicans Season

Check out the top plays and highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall during the 2020-2021 NBA season.
Jun 8, 2021  |  02:23
Highlights: Kira Lewis Jr. Top Plays | 2020-2021 Pelicans Season
Now Playing

Highlights: Kira Lewis Jr. Top Plays | 2020-2021 Pelicans Season

Check out the top plays and highlights from New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. during the 2020-2021 NBA season.
Jun 7, 2021  |  02:31
Highlights: Willy Hernangomez Top Plays | 2020-2021 Pelicans Season
Now Playing

Highlights: Willy Hernangomez Top Plays | 2020-2021 Pelicans Season

Check out the top plays and highlights from New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez during the 2020-2021 NBA season.
Jun 4, 2021  |  02:07
Highlights: Nickeil Alexander-Walker Top Plays | 2020-2021 Pelicans Season
Now Playing

Highlights: Nickeil Alexander-Walker Top Plays | 2020-2021 Pelicans Season

Check out the top plays and highlights from New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker during the 2020-2021 NBA season.
Jun 3, 2021  |  02:29
Highlights: Jaxson Hayes Top Plays | 2020-2021 Pelicans Season
Now Playing

Highlights: Jaxson Hayes Top Plays | 2020-2021 Pelicans Season

Check out the top plays and highlights from New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes during the 2020-2021 NBA season.
Jun 2, 2021  |  02:22
Highlights: Josh Hart Top Plays | 2020-2021 Pelicans Season
Now Playing

Highlights: Josh Hart Top Plays | 2020-2021 Pelicans Season

Check out the top plays and highlights from New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart during the 2020-2021 NBA season.
Jun 1, 2021  |  02:09
Pelicans Red Bull Wings Cam 2021: Chapter 5
Now Playing

Pelicans Red Bull Wings Cam 2021: Chapter 5

Check out some of the best highlights at the rim from the NBA 2020-21 season with the Pelicans Red Bull Wings Cam.
May 29, 2021  |  00:30
Highlights: Eric Bledsoe Top Plays | 2020-2021 Pelicans Season
Now Playing

Highlights: Eric Bledsoe Top Plays | 2020-2021 Pelicans Season

Check out the top plays and highlights from New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe during the 2020-2021 NBA season.
May 28, 2021  |  02:18
Highlights: Steven Adams Top Plays | 2020-2021 Pelicans Season
Now Playing

Highlights: Steven Adams Top Plays | 2020-2021 Pelicans Season

Check out the top plays and highlights from New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams during the 2020-2021 NBA season.
May 27, 2021  |  02:25
Highlights: Top 10 Plays of Pelicans 2020-21 NBA Season
Now Playing

Highlights: Top 10 Plays of Pelicans 2020-21 NBA Season

Check out highlights of the top 10 plays from the New Orleans Pelicans' 2020-21 NBA season.
May 26, 2021  |  01:36
Highlights: Lonzo Ball Top Plays | 2020-2021 Pelicans Season
Now Playing

Highlights: Lonzo Ball Top Plays | 2020-2021 Pelicans Season

Check out the top plays and highlights from New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball during the 2020-2021 NBA season.
May 26, 2021  |  02:39
Highlights: Zion Williamson Top Plays | 2020-2021 Pelicans Season
Now Playing

Highlights: Zion Williamson Top Plays | 2020-2021 Pelicans Season

Check out the top plays and highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson during the 2020-2021 NBA season.
May 25, 2021  |  02:32
Highlights: Top 10 Dunks of Pelicans 2020-21 NBA Season
Now Playing

Highlights: Top 10 Dunks of Pelicans 2020-21 NBA Season

Check out highlights of the top 10 dunks from the New Orleans Pelicans' 2020-21 NBA season.
May 24, 2021  |  01:18
Highlights: Brandon Ingram Top Plays | 2020-2021 Pelicans Season
Now Playing

Highlights: Brandon Ingram Top Plays | 2020-2021 Pelicans Season

Check out the top plays and highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram during the 2020-2021 NBA season.
May 24, 2021  |  02:07
Pelicans Highlights: Top 21 Jaxson Hayes Dunks
Now Playing

Pelicans Highlights: Top 21 Jaxson Hayes Dunks

In celebration of his 21st birthday, check out highlight of the Top 21 dunks and throwdowns of New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes' NBA career.
May 23, 2021  |  03:23
Highlights: Top 10 Three Pointers of Pelicans 2020-21 NBA Season
Now Playing

Highlights: Top 10 Three Pointers of Pelicans 2020-21 NBA Season

New Orleans Pelicans highlights of the the top 10 three point shots from the 2020-21 NBA Season.
May 21, 2021  |  02:51
ACME Reading Timeout with Pelicans Naji Marshall
Now Playing

ACME Reading Timeout with Pelicans Naji Marshall

The New Orleans Pelicans teamed up with ACME Truck Line, Inc. to help local students learn more about the importance of reading. Forward Naji Marshall made a virtual visit to host a Q&A with the students at a recent Reading Time Out event.
May 21, 2021  |  01:17
Highlights: Top 5 Blocks of Pelicans 2020-21 NBA Season
Now Playing

Highlights: Top 5 Blocks of Pelicans 2020-21 NBA Season

New Orleans Pelicans highlights of the the top 5 blocks from the 2020-21 NBA Season.
May 20, 2021  |  01:34
Lonzo Ball & Jaxson Hayes | Pelicans Drip Watch | Ep. 4
Now Playing

Lonzo Ball & Jaxson Hayes | Pelicans Drip Watch | Ep. 4

In our fourth episode of Pelicans Drip Watch, we check in with local fashion influencers to highlight a few recent pregame fits from Lonzo Ball and Jaxson Hayes.
May 19, 2021  |  13:25

Related Content

Pelicans

podcast audio

new orleans pelicans podcast

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter