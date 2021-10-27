Cassidy Hubbarth on the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek - October 27, 2021
NBA on ESPN Sideline Reporter Cassidy Hubbarth joins Daniel Sallerson to discuss tonight's matchup between the Pelicans and the Hawks.
Audio Link
Josh Hart on his status against the Hawks | Pelicans Shootaround 10-27-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart talks about his status against the Atlanta Hawks following shootaround practice on October 27, 2021.
All Videos
Josh Hart on his status against the Hawks | Pelicans Shootaround 10-27-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart talks about his status against the Atlanta Hawks following shootaround practice on October 27, 2021.
| 03:00
Trey Murphy on regular season adjustments, Herb Jones | Pelicans Shootaround 10-27-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III talks about regular season adjustments and the defense of his teammate Herb Jones following shootaround practice ahead of the team's matchup against the Atlanta Hawks.
| 02:17
Willie Green on Herbert Jones, Josh Hart | Pelicans Practice Interview 10-26-21
Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks on what Herb Jones means to the team, Josh Hart's recovery and more.
| 05:01
Nickel Alexander-Walker on defensive scheme vs Timberwolves | Pelicans Practice Interview 10-26-21
Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker speaks to the media about the team's defensive gameplan in the win versus the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday, October 25, 2021.
| 03:58
Herbert Jones on initiating offense | Pelicans Practice Availability 10-26-21
Pelicans forward Herb Jones speaks on his role in the offense and being a ball handler.
| 02:27
Jonas Valanciunas on performance in the win | Pelicans at Timberwolves 10-25-21
Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas speaks on the first win of the season.
| 03:34
Brandon Ingram on his game | Pelicans at Timberwolves 10-25-21
Brandon Ingram on Herb Jones and his performance in the win.
| 06:03
Devonte' Graham on Herb Jones, first win | Pelicans at Timberwolves 10-25-21
Devonte' Graham speaks on the first win of the season.
| 05:11
Willie Green on first win | Pelicans at Timberwolves Postgame 10-25-21
Willie Green recaps the first win of the season.
| 08:06
Jonas Valanciunas On-Court Postgame Interview | Pelicans-Timberwolves 10-25-21
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas speaks with Jen Hale about the team's win & his 22-point, 23 rebound performance against the Timberwolves.
| 01:32
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas scores 22 points vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas scores 22 points vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
| 02:02
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Devonte' Graham scores 21 points vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Devonte' Graham scores 21 points vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
| 01:59
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 27 points vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 27 points vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
| 01:42
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Nickeil Alexander-Walker scores 17 points vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Nickeil Alexander-Walker scores 17 points vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
| 01:57
Brandon Ingram with the slam | Pelicans at Timberwolves 10-25-21
Brandon Ingram rises for the slam!
| 00:21
Devonte' Graham with the tough 3 | Pelicans at Timberwolves 10-25-21
Devonte' Graham hits the tough 3 to end the third quarter.
| 00:16
Brandon Ingram hits an open three off the feed by Devonte' Graham | Pelicans at Timberwolves 10-25-21
Brandon Ingram hits an open three off the feed by Devonte' Graham.
| 00:18
Devonte' Graham with the floater | Pelicans at Timberwolves 10-25-21
Devonte' Graham hits a pretty floater at the end of the half for the Pelicans.
| 00:19
Jaxson Hayes block leads to a sweet layup by Nickeil Alexander-Walker | Pelicans at Timberwolves 10-25-21
Jaxson Hayes block leads to a sweet layup by Nickeil Alexander-Walker on the other end.
| 00:27
Deep 3-pointer by Trey Murphy III off the assist by Devonte' Graham | Pelicans at Timberwolves 10-25-21
Trey Murphy III nails it from deep off the assist by Devonte' Graham.
| 00:07
Jonas Valanciunas lays it in off the feed from Nickeil Alexander-Walker | Pelicans at Timberwolves 10-25-21
Jonas Valanciunas lays it in off the feed from Nickeil Alexander-Walker | Pelicans at Timberwolves 10-25-21
| 00:16
Herb Jones talks starting role | Pelicans-Timberwolves Shootaround 10/25/21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones shootaround interview ahead of the Pelicans game at the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 7pm CST on Bally Sports New Orleans.
| 02:01
Gayle Benson hosts Walt Disney World trip for Louisiana Baptist Children's Home
New Orleans Pelicans governor Gayle Benson hosted a belated Christmas trip to Walt Disney World for 38 kids from Louisiana Baptist Children's Home.
| 02:04
Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas 20pts, 17reb at Minnesota Timberwolves 10-23-21
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valančiūnas highlights at the Minnesota Timberwolves, 10/23/2021
| 02:03
Brandon Ingram Postgame Interview | Pelicans at Timberwolves 10-23-2021
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram's postgame interview following the Pelicans' game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 23, 2021.
| 03:47
Devonte Graham Postgame Interview | Pelicans at Timberwolves 10-23-2021
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham's postgame interview following the Pelicans' game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 23, 2021.
| 04:03
Jonas Valančiūnas Postgame Interview | Pelicans at Timberwolves 10-23-2021
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valančiūnas' postgame interview following the Pelicans' game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 23, 2021.
| 03:39
Willie Green Postgame Interview | Pelicans at Timberwolves 10-23-2021
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green's postgame interview following the Pelicans' game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 23, 2021.
| 09:56
Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 30 at Minnesota Timberwolves 10-23-21
Brandon Ingram (30 points) Highlights at Minnesota Timberwolves, 10/23/2021
| 00:01
Jonas Valanciunas active late | Pelicans-Timberwolves Highlights
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves (10/23/2021).
| 00:49
NEXT UP: