Behind the Numbers: Rockets at Pelicans (3/13/22)

A look at three key numbers related to Sunday’s game at the Smoothie King Center between Houston and New Orleans (6 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, ESPN Radio New Orleans 100.3 FM):

8: Career-high eight assists Friday for New Orleans rookie Herbert Jones against Charlotte. As has been the case for the 23-year-old in a variety of categories, Jones’ passing has become a more noticeable and effective aspect of his game as 2021-22 has progressed. The University of Alabama product averaged 1.8 assists in October and November, but 11 of the 13 games in which he’s dished out four-plus assists have occurred since Dec. 1. Jones has been given greater ballhandling responsibility throughout the campaign, but that’s particularly the case now with guard CJ McCollum (health and safety protocols) and forward Brandon Ingram (hamstring) sidelined. Prior to Friday’s eight-dime performance, Jones’ career high in assists was five (done three times). Speaking of assists, second-year Pelicans forward Naji Marshall joined Jones in establishing a season high in the stat Friday by handing out seven. That tied Marshall’s career high (done twice by Marshall as a rookie).

7: New Orleans franchise record for most three-pointers made in a game by a rookie, set Friday by forward Trey Murphy III, who totaled 32 points against Charlotte. According to @PelicansPR, Murphy became the eighth rookie in team history to sink five or more treys in a game, but none of those other New Orleans first-year pros made more than six. J.R. Smith, Marcus Thornton, Nicolo Melli and Nickeil Alexander-Walker shared the record with six trifectas as rookies, prior to Murphy going 7/12 from deep vs. the Hornets. Austin Rivers, Buddy Hield and Kenrich Williams also had a five-trey game in their debut NBA seasons. Murphy is among five rookies in New Orleans to contribute a 30-point game, a quintet that also includes Smith, Thornton, Darren Collison and Zion Williamson.

5-15: Combined record over each team’s last four games played by the handful of Western Conference play-in contenders trying to secure the final two berths in the mid-April tournament (the Lakers are 2-2, New Orleans is 0-4, Portland 1-3, San Antonio 2-2, Sacramento 0-4). Despite a four-game losing streak the Pelicans will try to end Sunday, they remain in the West’s No. 10 position due to their competition also struggling lately. Incidentally, the distance separating teams in spots 9-12 has barely budged an inch since mid-February. Over the last 10 games, New Orleans, Portland and San Antonio have all gone exactly 4-6, while the Lakers are 3-7 during the same stretch (Sacramento is 2-8). New Orleans and the Lakers are the only squads from the group in action Sunday, with the Lakers visiting Phoenix at 8 p.m. Central on ESPN.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

HOUSTON (17-50, 15TH IN WEST)

Friday loss vs. Dallas

Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Kenyon Martin Jr., Alperen Sengun

Notes: This group is 1-1. Those were Martin’s first two starts of the season. … Christian Wood is normally Houston’s starting center, but he was a DNP on Friday due to an ankle injury. However, he did not appear on the Rockets’ injury list Saturday. … Houston has used a whopping 23 different starting lineups this season, with 15 different players starting at least once. … The Rockets are on track to share the best NBA draft lottery odds in May with Detroit and Orlando, as bottom-three records. Houston is 3.5 games behind No. 14 Oklahoma City (20-46) in the West.

NEW ORLEANS (27-40, 10TH IN WEST)

Friday loss vs. Charlotte

Devonte’ Graham, Herbert Jones, Naji Marshall, Jaxson Hayes, Jonas Valanciunas

Notes: This group is 0-1. Friday was Marshall’s first start of the season. … New Orleans has used 19 different starting lineups. Like Houston, New Orleans has used 15 different players as a starter at least once. … New Orleans’ lead on 10th place is down to just a half-game over Portland (26-40) after the Trail Blazers beat Washington late Saturday. However, the Pelicans are assured of still officially being in the No. 10 spot Monday morning, because even if they lose Sunday to the Rockets, they’d have a better winning percentage and the tiebreaker (1-0 series lead) over Portland.

FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

DEFENSIVE FOCUS

It’s beyond obvious where New Orleans needs the most urgent improvement after it gave up a season-high 142 points to Charlotte on Friday, allowing the Hornets to shoot 60 percent from the field and drain 22 three-pointers. Over every NBA team’s four most recent games, the Pelicans rank No. 29 in defensive efficiency (125.3, ahead of only Oklahoma City at 128.5).

ROOKIE TAKEOVER

Based on NBA.com’s Rookie Ladder, Green and Jones rank sixth and eighth among all first-year players. They both continue to make impressive progress. Steve Aschburner of NBA.com on Green: “Most improved rookie since All-Star break (if award existed).” Jones is coming off a career-best, eight-assist game vs. Charlotte.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

At center, Wood has played well against one of his former teams this season, averaging 21.3 points vs. New Orleans in three meetings, shooting 11/20 on three-pointers. Rookie Rockets big Alperen Sengun has added 8.7 points and 6.3 boards off the bench. Meanwhile, Valanciunas is averaging 16.0 points on 61 percent shooting against Houston.