Behind the Numbers presented by Entergy: Pelicans at Timberwolves (1/23/21)

A look at three key numbers related to Saturday’s game at Target Center between New Orleans and Minnesota (7 p.m. Central, Fox Sports New Orleans, 100.3 FM):

3, 27: New Orleans rank among the 30 NBA teams in rebounding percentage (53.1), then Minnesota’s rank in the same category (47.5). In a back-to-back Saturday for the Timberwolves, it’s likely the hosts will devote significant attention to trying to prevent the Pelicans from overwhelming on the backboards. New Orleans’ biggest team strength has been powered by Steven Adams (9.5 rpg), Zion Williamson (7.6) and Josh Hart (7.6), with starting guards Lonzo Ball (3.7) and Eric Bledsoe (3.5) also being above average on the glass for backcourt players. Minnesota’s ability to compete in the paint has been decimated recently by the absences of leading rebounder Karl-Anthony Towns (12.5) and No. 3 board-getter Juan Hernangomez (5.3), who have both missed multiple games due to health and safety protocols. Veteran backup center Ed Davis actually leads the Timberwolves in per-minute rebounds (13.7 per 36) this season, but he only averages 13.6 minutes a game.

1, 6: Number of players from the Minnesota and New Orleans rosters, respectively, who appeared in the first matchup of last season between the clubs (on Dec. 18, 2019) and are still with the same team. In one example of the major roster churn by the Timberwolves and Pelicans, only Josh Okogie remains for Minnesota from that mid-December meeting (Towns was sidelined by a knee sprain). On the New Orleans side, the returning players from a night that ended a 13-game losing streak are Hart, Ball, Brandon Ingram, JJ Redick, Jaxson Hayes and Nickeil Alexander-Walker. Ingram poured in 34 points in that game, while Minnesota’s top point producer was Andrew Wiggins, who was traded in February to Golden State.

6: There was brief discussion Friday during Stan Van Gundy’s media session on the difficulty of New Orleans’ schedule so far. According to ESPN.com, the Pelicans have played the sixth-toughest slate in the NBA (Memphis’ docket has been the most difficult, followed by Golden State, the Clippers, New York and the Lakers). During its current Western Conference road trip, New Orleans has played four times against the NBA’s three best teams record-wise, a group that includes the Clippers (12-4), Lakers (12-4) and Utah (11-4). Adding to the on-paper difficulty of the slate, the Pelicans previously faced a top-four team from each conference when they matched up vs. Indiana (9-6, third in East) and Phoenix (8-6, fourth in West). In other words, based on the current standings, New Orleans has played six of its 14 games against squads that would hold homecourt advantage in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs.

Previous game starting lineups

NEW ORLEANS (5-9)

Thursday loss at Utah

Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Steven Adams

Notes: This group is 4-7, having started 4-5 before losing both games at Utah this week. … The quintet has logged 160 minutes together this season.

MINNESOTA (3-11)

Friday loss vs. Atlanta

D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Josh Okogie, Jarred Vanderbilt, Naz Reid

Notes: Minnesota has already used eight different starting lineups. This group is 0-3, losing to Atlanta twice and Orlando once since Monday. … A second-year pro from LSU, Reid has started 17 of his 44 career games, including six first-string nods this season.

Pelicans keys to victory

DEFENSE-FIRST MENTALITY

Van Gundy noted Friday that New Orleans has been fine offensively lately, despite facing several top-tier defenses. That makes the other end of the floor the biggest current problem and area of needed improvement. New Orleans ranks 24th in defensive efficiency this season, while shorthanded Minnesota is 29th in offense.

MORE E-Z BASKETS

One reason why the Pelicans have scored at a solid rate on this road trip: Zion Williamson continues to get plenty of dunks and layups. He’s leading the NBA in baskets in the restricted area and is 36/48 from the field over the last three games.

BUILD ON BENCH MOMENTUM

Some of the stats were accumulated after the outcome was decided, but one small positive from Thursday’s loss at Utah was the play of NOLA’s bench. The reserves shot 11/21 from the field and every sub finished as a plus in plus-minus. Every Pelicans starter was a minus.