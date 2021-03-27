Behind the Numbers presented by Entergy: Mavericks at Pelicans (3/27/21)

A look at three key numbers related to Saturday’s game at the Smoothie King Center between Dallas and New Orleans (8 p.m. Central, Fox Sports New Orleans, ESPN Radio New Orleans 100.3 FM):

11: Years since a New Orleans player registered 35-plus points, 10-plus rebounds and five-plus assists while shooting 80 percent or better from the field in a single game, prior to Zion Williamson doing so Friday vs. Denver (statistic via NBA TV). The last time the New Orleans franchise had seen that stat line from one of its players was April 14, 2010, when forward David West went for 35 points, 10 boards and six assists – while shooting 16 of 20 from the field – in a win at Houston. That was the 2009-10 season finale for an injury-hit Hornets team that finished 37-45. Williamson compiled a career-best 39 points against the Nuggets, along with 10 rebounds, five assists and 16/19 shooting.

19: New Orleans rank among the 30 NBA teams in defensive efficiency since the All-Star break, allowing 112.9 points per 100 possessions, via NBA.com. Although that may not seem overly impressive, it represents a 10-spot jump at that end of the floor compared to the first half of the campaign. The Pelicans had placed 29th in defensive rating prior to the midseason hiatus (115.6 points given up per 100), ahead of only Sacramento, but since March 10, they’ve been noticeably stingier. Statistically, New Orleans has been the league’s eighth-best team post-All-Star, with a net rating of plus-3.3, behind Philadelphia, Milwaukee, the Clippers, Atlanta, Utah, tonight’s opponent Dallas and Phoenix.

2: New Orleans games behind 10th-place Golden State (22-24) for the final Western Conference play-in spot. For a significant recent chunk of the season, Memphis (21-21) held that 10th position, but this week the Grizzlies leapfrogged the Warriors, who have kept several West teams in the race by losing four straight, all without the injured Stephen Curry (tailbone). Another club on a four-game losing streak, San Antonio (22-20) has allowed New Orleans (19-25) to creep within four games. Since Golden State is idle Saturday, New Orleans will pull within 1.5 games of the Warriors if it beats Dallas. There are still three games remaining between the Pelicans and Warriors, all from May 3-14.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

DALLAS (23-20, 7TH IN WEST)

Friday loss vs. Indiana

Jalen Brunson, Josh Richardson, Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber, Kristaps Porzingis

Notes: This group is 1-1. Its only other usage occurred in a March 3 home win over Oklahoma City. … Dallas All-Star guard Luka Doncic (low back) was sidelined for last night’s loss against the Pacers. The Mavericks are 22-17 when Doncic plays this season, 1-3 when he’s out. Those three defeats have come by an average of 11.0 points. … Dallas has used 18 different starting lineups this season. Its most common quintet has gone 11-4 and consists of Doncic, Richardson, Finney-Smith, Kleber and Porzingis.

NEW ORLEANS (19-25, 12TH IN WEST)

Friday loss vs. Denver

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Steven Adams

Notes: This group is 3-1. Alexander-Walker has gone 3-3 as a starter. Coincidentally, five of those starts have come against Denver (twice) and the Los Angeles franchises (three), with one at Sacramento. … New Orleans has only used seven different starting lineups, a very low number in an NBA season marked by DNPs due to health and safety protocols for numerous teams. … Starting point guard Lonzo Ball (hip) was downgraded to doubtful Friday morning and did not play vs. the Nuggets.

PELICANS KEYS TO VICTORY PRESENTED BY FANDUEL

DEFENSE VS. DALLAS

New Orleans’ only prior meeting with Dallas was the low point of the season defensively for the Pelicans, as the Mavericks racked up 143 points (74 in the second half) on Feb. 12. Fortunately for New Orleans, its defense has made some strides over the past six weeks. The Pelicans are 1-10 when allowing 125-plus points, with the only win coming by a 131-126 margin vs. Milwaukee on Jan. 29.

E-Z DOES IT

Williamson earned an All-Star invite based on his outstanding play during the first half of this season, but he’s been even better since making the trip to Atlanta to play for Team Durant. The second-year Duke product is averaging 28.0 points and shooting 68.5 percent from the field in his eight post-break games. The Pelicans’ offense has been near unstoppable at times when it runs through the 20-year-old.

BACKCOURT BACK AT IT

Bledsoe’s 16 points Friday vs. Denver were the most he’s scored since a 19-point outing Feb. 27 at San Antonio. He’s been paired with Alexander-Walker as the Pelicans’ reworked starting backcourt during Ball’s three-game injury absence from the lineup. If Ball is unable to play again Saturday, New Orleans will need Bledsoe and Alexander-Walker to play well and make open shots.