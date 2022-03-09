Behind the Numbers: Magic at Pelicans (3/9/22)

A look at three key numbers related to Wednesday’s game at the Smoothie King Center between Orlando and New Orleans (7 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, ESPN Radio New Orleans 100.3 FM):

1, 2: Defensive efficiency rankings for Orlando and New Orleans since the All-Star break among the league’s 30 teams. While going 3-3 – highlighted by a 103-97 win at Toronto on Friday – the Magic have allowed just 104.9 points per 100 possessions, via NBA.com. Meanwhile, the 4-2 Pelicans were so far ahead of everyone defensively after their four post-break wins that even after giving up 138 points in Denver and 132 at Memphis on a road trip, they still rank second in that statistic (105.8). On paper, Wednesday’s matchup is an opportune time for New Orleans to try to hold another post-break opponent under 100 points, because the Magic rank 29th in post-break offensive efficiency (103.3, ahead of only Portland’s distant 93.6) and are also second-to-last this season (103.7, ahead of only Oklahoma City’s 102.4 rating). In addition, Orlando fourth-leading scorer Jalen Suggs (12.5 ppg) did not play in Tuesday’s three-point home loss to Phoenix due to an ankle injury.

2: Most games New Orleans has ever been under .500 – at any point during a regular season – and still made the playoffs in the franchise’s 20-year history. The 2021-22 Pelicans still need to cement a play-in berth, then win two play-in games in order to reach the Western Conference playoffs, but if they do so, it would be an unparalleled feat over two decades of Crescent City pro hoops. New Orleans was 14 games below .500 when it dropped to 18-32 following a narrow Jan. 31 loss at Cleveland, but the Pelicans have barged their way into 10th place by going 9-6 since then. Of the franchise’s seven teams that have qualified for the playoffs (2003, 2004, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2015, 2018), four of them never sported a losing record at any point during the season. The ’04 club, as well as the two most recent qualifiers, each were two games under at their low-water mark. The ’18 squad was 3-5 through eight games but remained permanently over .500 once it got to 21-20.

64-133: Combined record of New Orleans’ first three opponents on a four-game homestand that begins Wednesday vs. Orlando (16-50). Tonight’s homecoming is followed by a Friday tilt against Charlotte (32-34) and Sunday matchup with Houston (16-49). This four-games-in-seven-nights stretch in the Smoothie King Center concludes with a Tuesday meeting vs. Phoenix (52-13), a team that only has a dozen fewer total victories than the previous three Pelicans guests combined. Specifically in terms of road record, the Magic, Hornets and Rockets have an aggregate mark of 32-73, with Charlotte accounting for 16 of those away triumphs. Of course, New Orleans can’t overlook any opponent, regardless of record. Among the 10 NBA teams not in playoff or play-in position based on the current standings, the Pelicans have lost four times in 10 games on their home floor, though three of those defeats (Sacramento, New York, Oklahoma City) took place before Thanksgiving. San Antonio also prevailed Feb. 12 in the Big Easy.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

ORLANDO (16-50, 15TH IN EAST)

Tuesday loss vs. Phoenix

Cole Anthony, R.J. Hampton, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba

Notes: This group is 0-1. Hampton was making just his third start of the season out of 48 appearances. Orlando has six players who’ve made at least 30 starts, including Wagner (66), Carter (54), Bamba (53), Anthony (52), Suggs (40) and veteran wing Gary Harris (30). … Orlando has used 21 different starting lineups, with its most common going 11-20. … The Magic are a half-game behind Houston (16-49), sporting the league’s worst record. Detroit (18-47) is the only other NBA team with fewer than 20 wins, making that trio most likely to share the best odds of winning the May draft lottery.

NEW ORLEANS (27-38, 10TH IN WEST)

Tuesday loss at Memphis

CJ McCollum, Herbert Jones, Tony Snell, Jaxson Hayes, Jonas Valanciunas

Notes: This group is 0-1. It was Snell’s first start with the Pelicans. He replaced Brandon Ingram, who was sidelined by right hamstring soreness after being listed as questionable earlier Tuesday. As is the case for all NBA teams playing the second night of a back-to-back, the Pelicans are required to submit their injury report to the NBA by 1 p.m. local time. … New Orleans has now used 18 different starting lineups this season. … If the season ended today, the Pelicans would visit the No. 9 seed Lakers in the first round of the play-in tournament.

FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

REESTABLISH DEFENSIVE DOMINANCE

New Orleans was fierce on defense coming out of the All-Star break, including a three-game stretch of holding the Lakers, Sacramento and Utah to just 93.3 points per game, all NOLA wins. On the team’s two-game road trip, however, the Pelicans allowed 138 points at Denver in an overtime defeat, then gave up 132 at Memphis.

ENERGY FROM BENCH

Both teams may need to rely on some fresh legs and a boost from backups Wednesday, as they play the second game in as many nights. The New Orleans and Orlando second units were very productive Tuesday, with Pelicans subs notching 54 points in Memphis (Willy Hernangomez 17, Naji Marshall 16) and Magic reserves scoring 47 (Mo Wagner 12, Markelle Fultz 11) vs. Phoenix.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

Franz Wagner and Jones are ranked fourth and seventh on NBA.com’s most recent Rookie Ladder and may be matched up some head-to-head Wednesday. Wagner has appeared in every game and leads all rookies in total minutes and points. Jones is the rookie leader in total steals. Incidentally, New Orleans guard Jose Alvarado leads all rookies in total plus-minus at 146.