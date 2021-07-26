Australian prospect most common name at No. 10 on website mock drafts

Unless you’re a draft aficionado, it’s likely that you didn’t know much about 18-year-old prospect Josh Giddey prior to this summer. But if you’re a New Orleans Pelicans fan, these days you’re frequently hearing Giddey’s name pop up, because numerous mock drafts project that he’ll come to the Crescent City later this week. In over half of the mock drafts surveyed below, Giddey was predicted to be the 10th overall pick. Interestingly, however, in NBA.com’s aggregation of a dozen different mock drafts, Giddey does not land in the Big Easy; Tennessee’s Keon Johnson is the consensus No. 10 selection.

Please note, the following projected draft picks and comments (in quotes) are the opinions of each respective website’s mock draft analysis and do not reflect those of the New Orleans Pelicans:

THE ATHLETIC

10, Josh Giddey, Australia guard/forward

“I have less of a feel for the Pelicans than any other team in the top 10. They have a tendency to draft younger (Kira Lewis, Zion Williamson and Jaxson Hayes were all teenagers when they were picked, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker was 20 years old) under this regime. Plus, their backcourt of the future could use a bit more size.”

35, Joe Wieskamp, Iowa forward/guard

40, Santi Aldama, Loyola (Md.) center

43, Filip Petrusev, Serbia center

53, Aaron Henry, Michigan State guard

CBSSPORTS.COM

10, Moses Moody, Arkansas guard

“The Pelicans still need to surround Zion Williamson with shooting – and adding Moses Moody would accomplish that goal. The one-and-done prospect from Arkansas projects as a 3-and-D wing after shooting 35.8 percent from 3, while helping the Razorbacks advance to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.”

ESPN.COM

10, Josh Giddey, Australia guard/forward

“New Orleans’ pick appears to be the most available via trade in the top-10, with significant urgency building to surround Zion Williamson with the type of pieces needed to make the playoffs and be competitive. Regardless of who is making this pick, Giddey seems likely to go off the board right around this range (and possibly even earlier to Golden State), thanks in part to an impressive showing with the Australian national team in an exhibition game against Nigeria in Las Vegas – under the watchful eye of countless NBA decision-makers.”

35, Isaiah Todd, G League Ignite forward

40, Juhann Begarin, France guard

43, Jason Preston, Ohio guard

53, Joe Wieskamp, Ioawa forward/guard

NBA.COM CONSENSUS

10, Keon Johnson, Tennessee guard

“Rugged, aggressive defender should be able to push the pace on both ends, earning minutes with floor burns and fast breaks until the playmaking catches up.”

NBADRAFT.NET

10, Josh Giddey, Australia guard/forward

35, Charles Bassey, Western Kentucky center

40, J.T. Thor, Auburn forward/center

43, Jericho Sims, Texas center

53, Duane Washington, Ohio State guard

THE RINGER

10, Corey Kispert, Gonzaga forward

“Assuming New Orleans keeps this pick, it could go in a wide range of directions, from a raw upside pick to a role player. Kispert fits into the latter category as a low-usage sharpshooter who could thrive playing alongside ball-dominant players like Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. Come draft night, this may be too high for Kispert, but for now, we’re keeping him in the lottery.”

SI.COM

10, Josh Giddey, Australia guard/forward

“Giddey now appears to be a lock to land in the lottery, and could sneak into the Top 10 depending on how things break. He’s one of the draft’s best passers and has improved his jumper to a workable level over the past year. With exceptional feel for the game and a productive year in Australia under his belt, Giddey is extremely advanced for a teenager, and doesn’t turn 19 until October. His strengths feel translatable into a useful bench role at worst, with his height and smarts enabling him to play all over the floor. He could conceivably go as high as No. 7 to Golden State, who are known to be heavily interested.”

35, Joel Ayayi, Gonzaga guard

40, Kessler Edwards, Pepperdine forward

43, Rokas Jokubaitis, Lithuania guard

53, Filip Petrusev, Serbia center

YAHOO! SPORTS

10, Josh Giddey, Australia guard/forward

“Giddey led all players in the NBL in assists and was sixth in rebounding. He became the youngest Australian player in the NBL to register a triple-double on April 25, and he ended up leading all players in triple-doubles with three for the season.”

35, Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois guard

40, Brandon Boston Jr., Kentucky guard/forward

43, Joel Ayayi, Gonzaga guard

53, David Duke, Providence guard