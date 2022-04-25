5 things to know about the Pelicans on April 25, 2022

1) What a Sunday night in the Smoothie King Center for New Orleans. What a win for the Pelicans. The Western Conference’s eighth seed tied its first-round series at two games apiece by virtue of a 118-103 victory over top-seeded Phoenix.



2) Watch Willie Green’s postgame speech in the winning locker room.



3) Watch postgame video interviews with Green, Jose Alvarado, Brandon Ingram, Herbert Jones, CJ McCollum and Jonas Valanciunas.



4) Check out game action photos, as well as fan and entertainment photos.

5) Sunday’s win guaranteed that New Orleans will host a Game 6 on Thursday night. First though, the Pelicans will travel to Arizona today, in advance of Tuesday’s Game 5 at the Footprint Center. Tip-off Tuesday will be at 9 p.m. Central.