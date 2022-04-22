5 things to know about the Pelicans on April 22, 2022

1) The Pelicans will return to the Smoothie King Center on Friday when they take on the Phoenix Suns in their third game ofthe opening-round Western Conference Playoffs. The series is currently tied at 1-1 following New Orleans' win on Tuesday, and the team announced on Thursday that Games 3 and 4, both starting at 8:30 p.m. in the Smoothie King Center, are sold out. Gates will open at 7:00 p.m.



2) New Orleans returned to practice on Thursday afternoon. See the Pelicans practice report and hear what head coach Willie Green, along with Naji Marshall and CJ McCollum, had to say about the upcoming matchup against Phoenix.

3) ESPN senior writer Marc J. Spears will join the Pelicans Podcast on Friday to discuss the upcoming playoff game. Check Pelicans.com later on today for the recap.

4) There is nothing new to report on the New Orleans side of the injury injury report for Friday’s Game 3 in the Smoothie King Center, but a fast break during Game 2 has resulted in the expectation that one of Phoenix’s stars will not be able to play.



5) Get HYPE for postseason basketball as the New Orleans Pelicans take on the Phoenix Suns in game three of the 1st round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs with this week's hype video.