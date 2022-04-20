Pelicans defied prognostications by seizing Game 2 win on Suns' home floor

Many of those who predicted that top-seeded Phoenix would quickly dispose of No. 8 New Orleans via a 4-0 first-round sweep may not have been aware that the Pelicans entered the Western Conference playoffs at 10-2 since the All-Star break with Brandon Ingram in the lineup. They might not have realized that after New Orleans struggled for a handful of games following a trade for CJ McCollum, the Pelicans had been one of the West’s top teams for an extended stretch. They were unaware that an unheralded piece in the same deal, Larry Nance Jr., had fit perfectly into the team’s second unit. Blissfully ignorant of the impact being made by New Orleans rookies Herbert Jones (a second-round pick), Jose Alvarado (undrafted) and Trey Murphy III (recently cemented his rotation spot in March).

The Pelicans are totally fine with being – as the popular phrase goes – “slept on” by pundits and prognosticators, including one (ESPN’s Max Kellerman) who literally advised basketball fans prior to Tuesday’s Game 2 to go to bed early. Better to get some sleep, Kellerman recommended, instead of wasting time watching Phoenix pummel New Orleans during the second half of a late-night game in the Pacific time zone (“You can go to sleep by halftime, Suns roll” was his on-screen advice).

Pelicans fans did not take the ESPN personality up on that offer, celebrating a rousing, 125-114 Game 2 victory in the Footprint Center into the wee hours of Wednesday morning (to his credit, Kellerman acknowledged the error of his ways on Twitter). Ingram played one of the best games of his six-year NBA career with a near-triple-double (37 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists), while McCollum deposited 23 points, including six three-pointers. Nance was a force off the bench (13 points, six rebounds) again in a big spot for New Orleans, while first-year pros Jones (14 points), Alvarado (eight critical fourth-quarter points) and Murphy (3/5 from three-point range) all continued to flourish. While “one-and-done” lottery picks often get the lion’s share of attention and hype on draft night and during the subsequent 82-game schedule, that trio’s 11 combined seasons of NCAA experience appears to have them more ready for the pressure-packed NBA postseason than one might reasonable expect.

For all of those reasons, New Orleans has caught many prognosticators by surprise early in its best-of-seven West quarterfinal series vs. Phoenix (64-18, NBA’s best record). After outscoring the Suns 65-57 in the second half of Game 1, the Pelicans followed that up with a 69-53 edge after intermission in Game 2. The latter turned a five-point halftime deficit into an 11-point victory, stunning many this morning when they checked Tuesday’s NBA scores.

Asked after Game 2’s win about skepticism of the Pelicans’ playoff chances, Nance indicated that he was aware of the team’s rampant naysayers, but that they were irrelevant to his team.

“Everybody said ‘sweep’ except the people that matter,” Nance said on New Orleans postgame radio. “We don’t care at all what any analyst says, what any quote-unquote expert says. That doesn’t matter. The only thing that matters is (the people) between the four walls of our locker room. We believe. New Orleans believes.”

The Pelicans will now get to host Game 3 and 4 in the Smoothie King Center on Friday and Sunday, facing a Phoenix team that posted one of the best road records in NBA history (32-9). The status of Suns guard Devin Booker is uncertain, after he exited Game 2 due to a hamstring injury, having piled up 31 first-half points. Despite Booker’s incredible one-man show, New Orleans only trailed 61-56 at the break, then took a third-quarter lead before Booker headed to the Phoenix locker room. The Pelicans withstood a few Suns rallied before taking the lead for good on an Ingram mid-range jumper with 7:28 left. Ingram, McCollum and Alvarado put the game out of reach by nailing three-point baskets.

“That's big-time,” Nance said of the way New Orleans closed out the Game 2 victory. “I’ve said it time and time again since I’ve been here, this team is resilient. We take punches, and then we deliver a big one of our own. This is who we are. This is what we do. We’re for real.”

The Pelicans have not lost a home game with Ingram in uniform since Feb. 17 vs. Dallas, winning four games in the Smoothie King Center by an average of 20.5 points during that span. They’ll need to bring their level of effectiveness in Phoenix to their home floor in order to do further damage against the Suns, in what promises to be a high-decibel environment.

“We knew coming into the series that we could play with this team,” Nance said. “We’re a confident bunch. This is a young, hungry, scrappy group. We ended last game on a high note, on a good run. Carryover is everything in this league. The way we ended this fourth quarter, hopefully we can bring that to New Orleans in that first quarter (of Game 3).”