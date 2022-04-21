5 things to know about the Pelicans on April 21, 2022

1) Wednesday was a travel day for the Pelicans and a well-deserved respite from games or practices, but there was plenty to discuss on yesterday’s Pelicans Podcast, featuring radio analyst John DeShazier.



2) The Pelicans will return to practice Thursday afternoon. Check Pelicans.com later for coverage.

3) Eighth-seeded New Orleans is now tied with No. 1 Phoenix at one game apiece in a best-of-seven Western Conference quarterfinal series. Game 3 is Friday at 8:30 p.m. Central in the Smoothie King Center. ESPN Radio 100.3 FM will have an hour-long pregame show starting at 7:30, as will Bally Sports on the TV side.

4) Many pundits predicted Phoenix would sweep New Orleans in Round 1. That prediction is already incorrect after the under-the-radar Pelicans posted an impressive Game 2 victory.



5) Check out the latest 2022 postseason profile, this time on athletic speed demon Jaxson Hayes.