5 things to know about the Pelicans on April 19, 2022

1) Game 2 is tonight of a first-round series between eighth-seeded New Orleans and top-seeded Phoenix, tipping off at 9 p.m. Central in Arizona. Game broadcasts are on Bally Sports, TNT and 100.3 FM, with one-hour pregame shows on both local TV and radio starting at 8. TNT’s coverage follows Atlanta-Miami. The Pelicans will try to even the series after a 110-99 defeat in Game 1.

2) In our latest Pelicans postseason profile, read about Larry Nance Jr.’s background and his excellent pair of weekend games on the road.

3) Read Monday’s practice report on what New Orleans will try to do better in comparison to Sunday’s series opener.



4) Check out photos from Monday’s practice.



5) Watch post-practice video interviews with Willie Green and rookies Jose Alvarado and Trey Murphy III.

