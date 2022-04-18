Pelicans practice report presented by HUB International: New Orleans hopes to show more of its season-long strengths in Game 2

During an in-season turnaround that set up eventual trips to the play-in tournament and NBA playoffs, New Orleans established itself as one of the league’s best rebounding teams, as well as among the elite clubs in paint points and transition offense. Unfortunately for the Pelicans, to anyone watching them play for the first time this season Sunday against the top-seeded Suns, only one of those three strengths was evident during Phoenix’s 110-99 Game 1 victory.

New Orleans dominated the hosts 55-35 in total rebounds, including by a whopping 25-5 margin on the offensive glass, but the Pelicans were soundly defeated both in the paint (Suns 50-38 scoring edge) and in fast-break points (Suns 15-2). Those negative factors contributed greatly to New Orleans being held under 100 points for the first time since Feb. 10 vs. Miami (CJ McCollum’s Pelicans debut).

As New Orleans prepared to make adjustments to try to put forth a better performance Tuesday in Game 2, Pelicans head coach Willie Green indicated that the most necessary change might be for his players to excel in areas where they’ve already shown consistent success in 2021-22. Asked after Monday’s practice at Arizona State whether he was considering lineup changes for tomorrow, Green said he is not.

“Not at the moment,” Green said. “As a group, we didn’t have a great first half. That wasn’t one individual; that was us as a team. We have to do the things we do better, harder and with more force, and see where we are after that.”

New Orleans needed 65 second-half points to get back in contention Sunday, after Phoenix built a 53-34 halftime advantage amid 22 percent shooting from the Pelicans. New Orleans shot much better after the break (54 percent) and appeared to be more aggressive, reverting back to the style of play that spearheaded an 18-14 close to the regular season (after an 18-32 start). The Pelicans, who averaged 25.7 assists after the All-Star break (ranked 12th in the NBA) mustered a meager five dimes in the opening half, then handed out 15 in the latter.

“Sharing the ball, playing hard, using our defense to fuel our offense,” rookie forward Trey Murphy III said of NOLA’s second-half surge. “That’s something we’ve been doing all year, running on (defensive) stops. That’s been our bread-and-butter. We just got more stops in the second half and were able to get out in transition, and attack the paint.”

“I saw us executing better,” Green said. “I saw us adjust to the speed and physicality of the game. We need to make that adjustment right away. We can’t wait until the second half to do it.”

Murphy and Jose Alvarado were among the seven Pelicans players who made their playoff debut Sunday (out of 10 who saw action). Alvarado said it took New Orleans time to settle in, but the squad eventually produced a significant rally after trailing the defending Western Conference champions by as many as 23 points.

“It’s all new, so we finally figured it out, got into a little rhythm,” Alvarado said after Monday's practice of a second half won 65-57 by NOLA. “There is a lot of good that came out of that game. I know it didn’t end up with a win, but we watched film (Monday). We didn’t shoot the ball well, but we will. We trust each other, and Tuesday is going to be a different game for us.”