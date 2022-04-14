5 things to know about the Pelicans on April 14, 2022

1) What a night it was Wednesday in the Smoothie King Center for the city of New Orleans and Pelicans fans everywhere, as the home team posted a memorable 113-103 victory over San Antonio in a Western Conference play-in tournament game.



2) Check out dozens of photos from the evening.



3) Watch extensive postgame video reaction from Willie Green, Jose Alvarado, CJ McCollum, Jonas Valanciunas, Brandon Ingram and Herbert Jones.

4) After a 1-12 and 3-16 start to the regular season, New Orleans is now one win away from reaching the 2022 NBA playoffs. The Pelicans will visit the LA Clippers at 9 p.m. Friday. The game will be broadcast exclusively by TNT on television, as well as 100.3 FM on radio.

5) The winner of Friday’s Pels-Clips game will head to a West quarterfinal best-of-seven series against top-seeded Phoenix (64-18). The NBA has already released the dates for that series, which will begin Sunday at 8 p.m. Central in Arizona, followed by a Game 2 Tuesday. The eighth seed will host Game 3 and 4 on Friday, April 22, and Sunday, April 24, respectively.