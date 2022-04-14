Panzura play-in postgame wrap: No. 9 Pelicans 113, No. 10 Spurs 103

CJ McCollum was pouring in the points, as was Brandon Ingram and Jonas Valanciunas. Rookie guard Jose Alvarado was draining threes from deep, while fellow first-year pro Herbert Jones was a menace on defense, blocking shots and stealing the ball.

With the season on the line Wednesday in an elimination game vs. San Antonio, New Orleans displayed many of the reasons the Pelicans reached the Western Conference postseason in the first place, overwhelming the Spurs for much of the first three quarters. San Antonio mounted a fourth-quarter comeback to get as close as six points on the scoreboard, before the hosts put it away in crunch time.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

San Antonio came up empty from the field during a critical stretch of fourth-quarter possessions, preventing the Spurs from cutting further into their deficit. Ingram’s tough contested layup with under two minutes remaining gave New Orleans a 105-95 lead as the home crowd began to celebrate. Jones later brought everyone out of their seats with a high-flying dunk to make it a 12-point edge.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

At one stage Wednesday, McCollum drained nine consecutive shots from the field, one shy of his career high over in nine seasons as a pro. His 27 first-half points helped power New Orleans to an 11-point lead. He totaled 32 points on 12/23 shooting, including 3/5 accuracy from three-point distance.