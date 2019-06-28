24 Seconds With Todd Graffagnini

Todd Graffagnini proudly notes that excluding one year of college and a few months post-Katrina, he’s lived his entire life in the city of New Orleans. The graduate of Jesuit High and Loyola University went on to broadcast games at Tulane University for 20-plus years, before becoming the Pelicans’ new radio play-by-play announcer this summer, replacing Sean Kelley (ESPN Radio).

A husband and the father of two young children, Graffagnini sat down this week with Pelicans.com to give his perspective on accepting a coveted position as an NBA play-by-play man.

Pelicans.com: What were you most excited about when you decided to take this role?

Graffagnini: The fact that I’m getting an opportunity like this and I don’t have to leave my hometown. It’s very rare to move up in the broadcasting business this way without moving (to another city). I’m very fortunate that I don’t have to. I don’t have to sell my house, my kids can stay in the same school, my wife doesn’t have to change jobs. That’s the No. 1 thing, when I really break it down.

Pelicans.com: As a virtual lifelong resident who’s followed the NBA in New Orleans since it returned in 2002, what is your perspective on the level of excitement the city has for next season right now?

Graffagnini: To go back for a second, I actually was the first radio studio host for the New Orleans Hornets from 2002 to 2005, back when the (star players) were Baron Davis, Jamal Mashburn and Jamaal Magloire. The most excited I saw the city then was when that first season started and the crowds were pretty good, but the novelty kind of wore off as the year went on. In the playoffs that year, Allen Iverson and the 76ers came in and the arena was just an awesome place to be. The most excited I saw after that was the Western Conference semifinals (in 2008) against San Antonio. But what I saw last Thursday at Draft Fest, I have not witnessed. I’ve been here to see pretty much everything since the team arrived in 2002, but that was unbelievable. The amount of excitement, the smiles on people’s faces, everyone wearing red. It makes you think that this next year coming up at the Smoothie King Center is going to be a happening, an event. When the games turn into events, that’s special.

Pelicans.com: Do you ever recall seeing the team’s fan base as bonded together and galvanized as they are this summer?

Graffagnini: Let’s not kid ourselves – this is a Saints town and it always has been. But when have you seen what we’ve experienced the last couple weeks, where you haven’t heard one iota about the Saints? The only thing you’ve heard Saints-related is that Cam Jordan was at Draft Fest, and Drew Brees gave Zion Williamson his jersey. But that’s been it. You haven’t heard any Saints talk. It’s been all Pelicans, all NBA. That, to me, says it all about what’s been happening.

Pelicans.com: What do you think you will miss most about not calling Tulane’s games anymore?

Graffagnini: The people I’ve working with, the coaches and the student-athletes. Those people have been my extended family for years. It’s the only place I’ve ever known. Even during the three years I was doing Hornets radio work, I was still doing Tulane sports. I’m going to miss the college aspect of it, just because that’s what I was brought up with. But I’m really excited for a new challenge. I’m a rookie just like all of these new players who are coming in. Learning the teams and how the NBA works, those are the challenges I’m looking forward to. You don’t have to deal with that in college – there are no salary caps or trades, for example.

But look, I’m a Tulane fan and always will be. That’s how I grew up. I told the coaches when I left, I’m not dying! [laughs] I’m just going somewhere else. I’m going to try to go to Tulane games whenever I possibly can. The difference is now I can enjoy them a little bit more, sit in the stands and root as a fan. Just be a regular guy. It’s going to be a very different perspective for me, because I’ve always been in the radio booth, but I’m looking forward to going as a fan.

Pelicans.com: For Pelicans fans who may not be familiar with your work at Tulane, how do you describe your broadcasting style and your approach to a play-by-play job?

Graffagnini: I’m a little bit of an old-school guy. I think my play-by-play on the technical side has gotten better over the last 10 years. But one of the reasons I’ve always gotten along so well with the coaches (at Tulane) – and I’ve worked with a bunch of them – is that everyone knows that I am fully invested. I’m at practice, I watch film, I know the team. When they know that you care that much about it, it just makes everything easier. That kind of goes hand-in-hand with my style. I know at times you’re supposed to be objective, but people know that I’m pulling for the team that I’m broadcasting for. Let’s just call me an “objective homer.” [smiles] I will give credit to the other team, but there is never any doubt where my loyalties lie. That’s how I’m going to be with this team. I’m jumping all the way in. They’re going to get all of me, just like Tulane did for 27 years. That’s basically what I’m going to tell the fans of this franchise. You have no worries about me being fully and completely invested in this franchise.