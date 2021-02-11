24 Seconds presented by Ibotta: Sindarius Thornwell

New Orleans guard/forward Sindarius Thornwell is technically in his second season with the Pelicans, but that covers perhaps the most unusual two-season span in NBA history. Thornwell joined the franchise during the NBA restart in the Orlando bubble, and now is participating in a 2020-21 campaign with limited or no fans in arenas. Thornwell – who may not be exceptionally familiar yet to Big Easy basketball fans – is the guest for this week’s “24 Seconds” Q&A:

Pelicans.com: You played college basketball at the University of South Carolina and grew up in that state. Are there any similarities between where you’re from and New Orleans?

Thornwell: It reminds me so much of Charleston. The people, the city, the buildings. It’s so relatable to Charleston that it’s almost like I’m in South Carolina again. The food reminds me of food at home. I want to tap into more of the New Orleans culture, including the food and the history. There is a lot of history here.

Pelicans.com: Let’s talk fashion. If you could raid anybody’s closet on the team, who would it be?

Thornwell: Probably Nickeil, because I know he’s spent his life on shoes and clothes. He probably has every pair of shoes in the catalog. (Brandon Ingram) probably has every type of designer in his closet, so he probably has some pieces that I want, that I can’t get. You know how it is when you’re a superstar – you get things that regular people can’t get. Zion because he can get any kind of Jordans I want. I’d raid a little bit of everybody’s stuff. Nobody’s safe on this team. [laughs]

Pelicans.com: Time for some word association. Food?

Thornwell: Hot wings.

Pelicans.com: Nickname?

Thornwell: Sin.

Pelicans.com: Role model?

Thornwell: My uncle.

Pelicans.com: Actress?

Thornwell: I don’t know… Gabrielle Union.

Pelicans.com: Actor?

Thornwell: Denzel Washington.

Pelicans.com: Vacation spot?

Thornwell: Hawaii.

Pelicans.com: How are you most likely to spend a day off?

Thornwell: Try to take care as much business as I can that I’ve been holding off on, because I’ve been practicing and playing.

Pelicans.com: What are three things you can’t live without?

Thornwell: My game, my daughter, my grandmother.