New Orleans Pelicans transition to the official ticketing platform with SeatGeek

June 11, 2018

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans are pleased to announce the transition to SeatGeek, creating a dramatically enhanced primary ticketing experience that will be innovative, effective, efficient and mobile-friendly for fans. SeatGeek will become the New Orleans Pelicans official ticketing platform.

SeatGeek’s official ticketing platform will bring a host of features to the Pelicans that will make it easier for the team’s supporters to access and manage tickets to their games. With just two taps, fans will be able to view and purchase their tickets. They will also be able to manage their tickets from any device, whether it is SeatGeek.com, the SeatGeek app or the Pelicans mobile app delivered by Waitr. SeatGeek also makes it incredibly easy to send tickets to a friend, meaning no longer will supporters be stuck outside the gate waiting for the tickets to arrive. This is all part of SeatGeek’s open approach to ticketing, which allows fans to discover and buy tickets in more places than ever before.

To ensure access to your 2018 season tickets and fulfillment of your season ticket benefits for the Pelicans, fans must link their season ticket holder account with the new SeatGeek account.

All season ticket holders and partial plan accounts will receive an email with steps to link their account to SeatGeek and set up information before the start of the 2018 NBA season. Fans are encouraged to link their account today to ensure they don’t lose access to their 2018 season tickets.

For more information, please call a Season Ticket Account Executive at (504) 525-4667.