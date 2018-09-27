Four New Orleans Pelicans Preseason Games to be Streamed Live

New Orleans (Sept. 27, 2018) – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team’s preseason games against Atlanta, New York, Miami and Toronto will be available for fans to watch via livestream by visiting Pelicans.com/live or the Pelicans Mobile App presented by Waitr. Streaming is limited to viewers within a 75-mile radius of the Smoothie King Center, per NBA regional broadcast rules.

The livestream will start at tip-off (see below) and will be accompanied by the Pelicans radio broadcast featuring play-by-play announcer Sean Kelley and Daniel Sallerson on WRNO 99.5 FM New Orleans.

Date Day Opponent Location Time(CT) Sep. 30 Sun at Chicago United Center 6 p.m. Oct. 1 Mon at Atlanta McCamish Pavilion 6:30 p.m. Oct. 5 Fri at New York Madison Square Garden 6:30 p.m. Oct. 10 Wed at Miami American Airlines Arena 6:30 p.m. Oct. 11 Thur vs Toronto Smoothie King Center 7 p.m.

Additionally, NBA TV is scheduled to televise the Pelicans-Bulls matchup in Chicago on Sunday, Sept. 30, at 6 p.m. CT.

For more information, please contact Jordy Spitale from the Pelicans Communications Department at (504) 731-1894.