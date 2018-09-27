Four New Orleans Pelicans Preseason Games to be Streamed Live
New Orleans (Sept. 27, 2018) – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team’s preseason games against Atlanta, New York, Miami and Toronto will be available for fans to watch via livestream by visiting Pelicans.com/live or the Pelicans Mobile App presented by Waitr. Streaming is limited to viewers within a 75-mile radius of the Smoothie King Center, per NBA regional broadcast rules.
The livestream will start at tip-off (see below) and will be accompanied by the Pelicans radio broadcast featuring play-by-play announcer Sean Kelley and Daniel Sallerson on WRNO 99.5 FM New Orleans.
Date
Day
Opponent
Location
Time(CT)
Sep. 30
Sun
at Chicago
United Center
6 p.m.
Oct. 1
Mon
at Atlanta
McCamish Pavilion
6:30 p.m.
Oct. 5
Fri
at New York
Madison Square Garden
6:30 p.m.
Oct. 10
Wed
at Miami
American Airlines Arena
6:30 p.m.
Oct. 11
Thur
vs Toronto
Smoothie King Center
7 p.m.
Additionally, NBA TV is scheduled to televise the Pelicans-Bulls matchup in Chicago on Sunday, Sept. 30, at 6 p.m. CT.
