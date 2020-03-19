NBA, Turner Sports offer free preview of NBA League Pass to fans

With the 2019-20 NBA season on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NBA and Turner Sports are providing all fans with a free preview of NBA League Pass, the league's premium subscription-based product, until April 22.

This offer will provide you with access to full length and condensed replays of all games from the 2019-20 season, as well as an expansive archive of classic games and content. This gives Pelicans fans an opportunity to go back and relive the Pelicans' journey to this point in the season.