Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images
NBA, Turner Sports offer free preview of NBA League Pass to fans
With the 2019-20 NBA season on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NBA and Turner Sports are providing all fans with a free preview of NBA League Pass, the league's premium subscription-based product, until April 22.
This offer will provide you with access to full length and condensed replays of all games from the 2019-20 season, as well as an expansive archive of classic games and content. This gives Pelicans fans an opportunity to go back and relive the Pelicans' journey to this point in the season.
During the NBA Hiatus, Watch a Free Preview of NBA League Pass— NBA (@NBA) March 18, 2020
>> https://t.co/Pqxh2ExSNm pic.twitter.com/0VLbibniN1
