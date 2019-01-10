Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images
Game 42: Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame Quotes 1/9/19
Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry:
On the current win streak and defending home court:
“Yeah, the game didn’t start exactly how we wanted to, but we hadn’t played a team yet that was 10-for-10 or 9-for-10 from three and (against) challenged shots. I thought our guys just settled down and we did a good job. And I thought the second half offensively we moved the basketball and did a great job. Obviously if you have back-to-back 40-point quarters, you’re offense is working pretty well.”
“Yeah, the game didn’t start exactly how we wanted to, but we hadn’t played a team yet that was 10-for-10 or 9-for-10 from three and (against) challenged shots. I thought our guys just settled down and we did a good job. And I thought the second half offensively we moved the basketball and did a great job. Obviously if you have back-to-back 40-point quarters, you’re offense is working pretty well.”
On the return of Nikola Mirotić:
“Obviously, when you miss a dozen games, your timing is going to be off. He shot the ball fairly well for a guy that’s been out that long, but you can also see he shoots an air ball, which he would never do. And he’s just got to get his legs back and his timing back, but obviously it’s great having him out there.”
Pelicans Forward Nikola Mirotic
On getting a feel for the game again:
“Oh, man. The first quarter was rough. First of all, it was great to see the support from the fans…people cheering there. It was great for me. I was 12 games out. It was a long time. I missed being with the guys. I missed playing here at home, so it was a great feeling after the first three I made. The second half I felt way better defensively. I felt much more quicker moving around and on fast breaks as well. It was great, especially winning. The guys were great to me today, talking especially defensively trying to help me. Offensively, it was good because we were sharing the ball well. Just a great day. A great win. Great to be back with the guys.”
On finding his jump shot again:
“There was one possession when I had a wide-open three, so I pump-faked and I took a long two and it was basically an air ball. AD (Anthony Davis) said, ‘Take the first one! Don’t hesitate.’ So I said, ‘He’s right. If you have an open shot, take the open shot.’ Just play simple. That’s what I did. A couple of possessions after that, they went to double against AD and he passed it to me wide open, and I shot that corner in the second quarter. That was all. Playing simple.”
Pelicans Guard Jrue Holiday
On how having Nikola Mirotic back on the court changes things:
“I think it opens up the floor. His capabilities of being able to shoot 35 feet and the way he play-makes out of that, trying to run them off the line, it definitely makes it easier for us. I’m glad he’s back healthy and he can sit down and defend and help us on defense.”
“I think it opens up the floor. His capabilities of being able to shoot 35 feet and the way he play-makes out of that, trying to run them off the line, it definitely makes it easier for us. I’m glad he’s back healthy and he can sit down and defend and help us on defense.”
On Frank Jackson’s performance and how it lifts the team:
“Again, I felt like I’ve been saying it ever since we’ve been talking about him: He has a gift. He’s athletic. He’s fast. He can get to the basket. He’s aggressive, so to be able to get to the free-throw line that many times I feel like people are starting to finally respect him, including refs and coaches that he’s a threat. It’s good to see him progressing. It’s great, because sometimes you know, off the bench, we’ve needed that extra boost.”
Pelicans Highlights vs. Grizzlies
Highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans win over the Memphis Grizzlies on January 7, 2019
Game 41: Pelicans vs Grizzlies 1/7/19
Pelicans Highlights vs. Grizzlies
Highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans win over the Memphis Grizzlies on January 7, 2019
| 02:56
Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame: Jahlil Okafor 1-7-19
Pelicans center Jahlil Okafor recaps his performance during the Pelicans 114-95 home win over the Memphis Grizzlies
| 01:16
Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame: Jrue Holiday 1-7-19
Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday recaps tonight's 114-95 home victory over the Memphis Grizzlies
| 02:29
Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame: Frank Jackson 1-7-19
Pelicans guard Frank Jackson recaps his performance during tonight's 114-95 win over the Memphis Grizzlies
| 02:25
Anthony Davis with a game-high 36 vs. Grizzlies
Anthony Davis scores a game-high 36 to go along with 13 rebounds, 3 blocks, 3 assists, and a pair of steals
| 02:00
Frank Jackson puts up 17 vs. Grizzlies
Frank Jackson had a career night, scoring 17 points in 19 minutes on 70% shooting
| 01:54
Julius Randle scores 15 vs. Grizzlies
Julius Randle scored 15 points and added 9 boards
| 01:00
Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame: Alvin Gentry 1-7-19
Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry recaps tonight's 114-95 home victory over the Memphis Grizzlies
| 06:40
AD can't be stopped
Anthony Davis adds to his game-high in points
| 00:23
Okafor And-1
Jahlil Okafor adds to his And-1 total
| 00:33
AD with a huge And-1 floater
Anthony Davis takes the contact and finishes the floater
| 00:25
Frank Jackson goes behind-the-back
Frank Jackson with the sweet behind-the-back pass to Okafor
| 00:23
AD with the high-point block
Anthony Davis gets the full-extension block
| 00:20
AD with authority
Anthony Davis with a strong jam
| 00:09
Julius with the dunk off the steal
Julius Randle off the steal for another dunk
| 00:36
Jrue steals, AD finishes
Jrue Holiday picks the pocket and gets it to Anthony Davis for the finish
| 00:21
AD with a huge dunk to end the half
Anthony Davis skys for 2 of his 23 first half points
| 00:27
Julius off the dribble
Julius Randle continues to make himself hard to guard
| 00:25
Anthony Davis with the handles
Anthony Davis takes his man off the dribble and slams it home
| 00:19
Julius with the nice bucket
Julius Randle does it himself and gets the And-1
| 00:19
AD alley-oop
Jrue Holiday leaves it for Anthony Davis
| 00:20
Nice block by AD
Anthony Davis protecting the paint early
| 00:21
Pelicans at Cavaliers postgame: Julius Randle
New Orleans Pelicans forward Julius Randle met with the media Saturday, Jan. 5 following the team's win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.
| 00:54