Game 42: Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame Quotes 1/9/19

Posted: Jan 09, 2019
Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry: 

On the current win streak and defending home court: 
“Yeah, the game didn’t start exactly how we wanted to, but we hadn’t played a team yet that was 10-for-10 or 9-for-10 from three and (against) challenged shots. I thought our guys just settled down and we did a good job. And I thought the second half offensively we moved the basketball and did a great job. Obviously if you have back-to-back 40-point quarters, you’re offense is working pretty well.” 

On the return of Nikola Mirotić: 
“Obviously, when you miss a dozen games, your timing is going to be off. He shot the ball fairly well for a guy that’s been out that long, but you can also see he shoots an air ball, which he would never do. And he’s just got to get his legs back and his timing back, but obviously it’s great having him out there.” 

Pelicans Forward Nikola Mirotic

On getting a feel for the game again: 
“Oh, man. The first quarter was rough. First of all, it was great to see the support from the fans…people cheering there. It was great for me. I was 12 games out. It was a long time. I missed being with the guys. I missed playing here at home, so it was a great feeling after the first three I made. The second half I felt way better defensively. I felt much more quicker moving around and on fast breaks as well. It was great, especially winning. The guys were great to me today, talking especially defensively trying to help me. Offensively, it was good because we were sharing the ball well. Just a great day. A great win. Great to be back with the guys.” 

On finding his jump shot again: 
“There was one possession when I had a wide-open three, so I pump-faked and I took a long two and it was basically an air ball. AD (Anthony Davis) said, ‘Take the first one! Don’t hesitate.’ So I said, ‘He’s right. If you have an open shot, take the open shot.’ Just play simple. That’s what I did. A couple of possessions after that, they went to double against AD and he passed it to me wide open, and I shot that corner in the second quarter. That was all. Playing simple.” 

Pelicans Guard Jrue Holiday

On how having Nikola Mirotic back on the court changes things: 
“I think it opens up the floor. His capabilities of being able to shoot 35 feet and the way he play-makes out of that, trying to run them off the line, it definitely makes it easier for us. I’m glad he’s back healthy and he can sit down and defend and help us on defense.” 

On Frank Jackson’s performance and how it lifts the team: 
“Again, I felt like I’ve been saying it ever since we’ve been talking about him: He has a gift. He’s athletic. He’s fast. He can get to the basket. He’s aggressive, so to be able to get to the free-throw line that many times I feel like people are starting to finally respect him, including refs and coaches that he’s a threat. It’s good to see him progressing. It’s great, because sometimes you know, off the bench, we’ve needed that extra boost.” 

Pelicans Highlights vs. Grizzlies

Highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans win over the Memphis Grizzlies on January 7, 2019

Game 41: Pelicans vs Grizzlies 1/7/19

Pelicans Highlights vs. Grizzlies
Pelicans Highlights vs. Grizzlies

Highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans win over the Memphis Grizzlies on January 7, 2019
Jan 7, 2019  |  02:56
Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame: Jahlil Okafor 1-7-19
Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame: Jahlil Okafor 1-7-19

Pelicans center Jahlil Okafor recaps his performance during the Pelicans 114-95 home win over the Memphis Grizzlies
Jan 7, 2019  |  01:16
Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame: Jrue Holiday 1-7-19
Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame: Jrue Holiday 1-7-19

Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday recaps tonight's 114-95 home victory over the Memphis Grizzlies
Jan 7, 2019  |  02:29
Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame: Frank Jackson 1-7-19
Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame: Frank Jackson 1-7-19

Pelicans guard Frank Jackson recaps his performance during tonight's 114-95 win over the Memphis Grizzlies
Jan 7, 2019  |  02:25
Anthony Davis with a game-high 36 vs. Grizzlies
Anthony Davis with a game-high 36 vs. Grizzlies

Anthony Davis scores a game-high 36 to go along with 13 rebounds, 3 blocks, 3 assists, and a pair of steals
Jan 7, 2019  |  02:00
Frank Jackson puts up 17 vs. Grizzlies
Frank Jackson puts up 17 vs. Grizzlies

Frank Jackson had a career night, scoring 17 points in 19 minutes on 70% shooting
Jan 7, 2019  |  01:54
Julius Randle scores 15 vs. Grizzlies
Julius Randle scores 15 vs. Grizzlies

Julius Randle scored 15 points and added 9 boards
Jan 7, 2019  |  01:00
Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame: Alvin Gentry 1-7-19
Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame: Alvin Gentry 1-7-19

Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry recaps tonight's 114-95 home victory over the Memphis Grizzlies
Jan 7, 2019  |  06:40
AD can't be stopped
AD can't be stopped

Anthony Davis adds to his game-high in points
Jan 7, 2019  |  00:23
Okafor And-1
Okafor And-1

Jahlil Okafor adds to his And-1 total
Jan 7, 2019  |  00:33
AD with a huge And-1 floater
AD with a huge And-1 floater

Anthony Davis takes the contact and finishes the floater
Jan 7, 2019  |  00:25
Frank Jackson goes behind-the-back
Frank Jackson goes behind-the-back

Frank Jackson with the sweet behind-the-back pass to Okafor
Jan 7, 2019  |  00:23
AD with the high-point block
AD with the high-point block

Anthony Davis gets the full-extension block
Jan 7, 2019  |  00:20
AD with authority
AD with authority

Anthony Davis with a strong jam
Jan 7, 2019  |  00:09
Julius with the dunk off the steal
Julius with the dunk off the steal

Julius Randle off the steal for another dunk
Jan 7, 2019  |  00:36
Jrue steals, AD finishes
Jrue steals, AD finishes

Jrue Holiday picks the pocket and gets it to Anthony Davis for the finish
Jan 7, 2019  |  00:21
AD with a huge dunk to end the half
AD with a huge dunk to end the half

Anthony Davis skys for 2 of his 23 first half points
Jan 7, 2019  |  00:27
Julius off the dribble
Julius off the dribble

Julius Randle continues to make himself hard to guard
Jan 7, 2019  |  00:25
Anthony Davis with the handles
Anthony Davis with the handles

Anthony Davis takes his man off the dribble and slams it home
Jan 7, 2019  |  00:19
Julius with the nice bucket
Julius with the nice bucket

Julius Randle does it himself and gets the And-1
Jan 7, 2019  |  00:19
AD alley-oop
AD alley-oop

Jrue Holiday leaves it for Anthony Davis
Jan 7, 2019  |  00:20
Nice block by AD
Nice block by AD

Anthony Davis protecting the paint early
Jan 7, 2019  |  00:21
Pelicans at Cavaliers postgame: Julius Randle
Pelicans at Cavaliers postgame: Julius Randle

New Orleans Pelicans forward Julius Randle met with the media Saturday, Jan. 5 following the team's win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Jan 6, 2019  |  00:54

