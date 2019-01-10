Game 42: Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame Quotes 1/9/19

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry:

On the current win streak and defending home court:

“Yeah, the game didn’t start exactly how we wanted to, but we hadn’t played a team yet that was 10-for-10 or 9-for-10 from three and (against) challenged shots. I thought our guys just settled down and we did a good job. And I thought the second half offensively we moved the basketball and did a great job. Obviously if you have back-to-back 40-point quarters, you’re offense is working pretty well.”

On the return of Nikola Mirotić:

“Obviously, when you miss a dozen games, your timing is going to be off. He shot the ball fairly well for a guy that’s been out that long, but you can also see he shoots an air ball, which he would never do. And he’s just got to get his legs back and his timing back, but obviously it’s great having him out there.”

Pelicans Forward Nikola Mirotic

On getting a feel for the game again:

“Oh, man. The first quarter was rough. First of all, it was great to see the support from the fans…people cheering there. It was great for me. I was 12 games out. It was a long time. I missed being with the guys. I missed playing here at home, so it was a great feeling after the first three I made. The second half I felt way better defensively. I felt much more quicker moving around and on fast breaks as well. It was great, especially winning. The guys were great to me today, talking especially defensively trying to help me. Offensively, it was good because we were sharing the ball well. Just a great day. A great win. Great to be back with the guys.” On finding his jump shot again:

“There was one possession when I had a wide-open three, so I pump-faked and I took a long two and it was basically an air ball. AD (Anthony Davis) said, ‘Take the first one! Don’t hesitate.’ So I said, ‘He’s right. If you have an open shot, take the open shot.’ Just play simple. That’s what I did. A couple of possessions after that, they went to double against AD and he passed it to me wide open, and I shot that corner in the second quarter. That was all. Playing simple.”

Pelicans Guard Jrue Holiday





On how having Nikola Mirotic back on the court changes things:

“I think it opens up the floor. His capabilities of being able to shoot 35 feet and the way he play-makes out of that, trying to run them off the line, it definitely makes it easier for us. I’m glad he’s back healthy and he can sit down and defend and help us on defense.”