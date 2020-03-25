All of Swin Cash's Live Tweets from the Pelicans Twitter account during Pelicans-Rockets re-broadcast

Pelicans Vice President of Basketball Operations and Team Development Swin Cash live tweeted from the Pelicans Twitter account during the Pelicans vs Rockets re-broadcast on FOX Sports New Orleans. Check out the highlights.

Zo setting the tone early for the team with his pace in transition. But he's also shooting the ball at a high click from 3.. He's in a groove

-Swin — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 24, 2020

Solid play on the offensive side of the ball in the 1st quarter. Defensively the key is to keep them out of the paint so they can't find shooters.

-Swin — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 24, 2020

With a team like Houston, that likes to switch a lot having patience and execution is key. Jah has taken advantage of the mismatches. That's what you like see



-Swin — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 24, 2020

How fun is it at SKC when the Pels go on a run? Let's see what we can do in the next two mins before the half.



-Swin — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 24, 2020

That Jrue Spin



Watch: @FOXSportsNOLA rebroadcast of the Pelicans win vs the Rockets from Dec. 29! pic.twitter.com/vErs088u2b — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 24, 2020

Pels were down three but Zo was able to tie it at the half! Zo's shooting from the outside and pace of play were solid in the first half. Looking for more defensive intensity in the second half from our guys. Which we're capable of tapping into.



-Swin — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 24, 2020

How good has BI been this season? He's healthy, humble and hungry. Accepts every challenge in front of him. It's fun watching our young guys grown daily.



-Swin — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 25, 2020

With a team like Houston, that doesn't have their three leading scores in the lineup, it's really important to be disciplined to who you are offensively and defensively. Those are things you can control. "Control the Controllables" Pace, Defensive intensity, execution



-Swin — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 25, 2020

Kenny Hustle! Can't wait to see K Rich back out there with his teammates Some games you just have to grind it out. We have guys that get that



-Swin — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 25, 2020

oh boy! Hang on y’all! https://t.co/9Iqq8RTpPP — David Griffin (@dg_riff) March 25, 2020

Can y'all feel how the intensity picked up? It All started with us getting into guys defensively and picking up our pace. Etwuan with a solid 22 so far off the bench has been big time with timely shots!



-Swin pic.twitter.com/sR6rbcx21K — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 25, 2020

Zo doing it all!



Watch @FOXSportsNOLA rebroadcast of the Pelicans win vs the Rockets from Dec. 29! pic.twitter.com/0hLE6KUamd — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 25, 2020

7th 3 for Zo!



Watch @FOXSportsNOLA rebroadcast of the Pelicans win vs the Rockets from Dec. 29! pic.twitter.com/FZtVFuCsgV — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 25, 2020