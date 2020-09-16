2020 NBA Draft Lottery
SECAUCUS, NJ - AUGUST 20: Deputy Commissioner of the NBA, Mark Tatum holds up the card of the New Orleans Pelicans after they get the 13th overall pick in the NBA Draft during the 2020 NBA Draft Lottery on August 20, 2020 at the NBA Entertainment Studios in Secaucus, New Jersey.
Steven Freeman/NBAE via Getty Images

2020 NBA Draft scheduled for Nov. 18

New Orleans Pelicans hold the 13th selection in the first round
Posted: Sep 16, 2020

The National Basketball Association announced today that the date of NBA Draft 2020 presented by State Farm has been moved to Wednesday, Nov. 18 and will air on ESPN.  The date remains subject to change as circumstances warrant.

The revised date allows additional time to conduct the 2020 pre-draft process, gather more information about the potential start date for the 2020-21 season and advance conversations between the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association regarding related Collective Bargaining Agreement matters.

