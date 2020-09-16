2020 NBA Draft scheduled for Nov. 18

The National Basketball Association announced today that the date of NBA Draft 2020 presented by State Farm has been moved to Wednesday, Nov. 18 and will air on ESPN. The date remains subject to change as circumstances warrant.

The revised date allows additional time to conduct the 2020 pre-draft process, gather more information about the potential start date for the 2020-21 season and advance conversations between the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association regarding related Collective Bargaining Agreement matters.