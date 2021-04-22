Game Rewind: Pacers 122, Thunder 116

Recap

Coming into tonight’s game, Indiana (27-31) realized they would host the Oklahoma City Thunder (20-39) without a true post player. Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner, and Goga Bitadze were sidelined with injuries, while JaKarr Sampson was assessed a one-game suspension after his altercation with the Spurs’ Patty Mills on Monday. The tallest player available was Indiana’s newest signee, the 6-7 Oshae Brissett.

Along with veterans Malcolm Brogdon and Caris LeVert, Brissett answered the call and willed Indiana to a 122-116 victory over the visitors. Guarding a 7-2 Moses Brown, the forward tallied an impressive 23-point, 12-rebound double-double in 42:06 of game time. He finished with a +/- rating of +12 – trailing only T.J. McConnell’s +17.

“I came in here with high hopes,” Brissett told Bally Sports Indiana postgame. “I knew the work I put in was going to pay off. But to this extent, it’s crazy.”

“I think he’s the best late signing of the season, maybe in the history of the game,” Brogdon said with a smile. “He’s playing amazing basketball.”

In crunch time, it was Brogdon who sealed the deal. After committing a costly turnover that trimmed Indiana’s lead to two, the guard put the game away by sinking four straight at the free-throw line. He finished with a game-high 29 points, 15 rebounds, and seven assists. LeVert added 28 more, completing the trio that Indiana leaned on for the win.

With the Pacers undermanned at center, the offense found success around the perimeter early and often. The Blue & Gold started 4-of-7 from long range, including a pair from both Edmond Sumner and Justin Holiday, to help take an 18-12 lead midway through the first.

@Obrissy's day:

Signed NBA contract this morning

Went off for 23p/12r & played 42 minutes tonight pic.twitter.com/tkh0BLbKVB — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) April 22, 2021

The hot start fizzled for a moment, as the Thunder found 10 unanswered points in the paint in a 1:56 span. Oklahoma City found itself in front, 22-18, with 4:22 remaining in the first.

However, the Pacers caught fire once again. Threes from Brogdon and Aaron Holiday, followed by a pair from McConnell, anchored a 16-6 run down the stretch to grab a 34-28 lead after one. The squad finished the frame 8-of-14 from deep.

Two quick buckets from McConnell and Kelan Martin pushed the Blue & Gold’s lead to double digits in the second. From there, the squad maintained a comfortable lead for much of the frame. Brissett and Martin fought for rebounds like seasoned veterans. With 6:11 to play, the former Butler star snagged his third offensive board of the frame and tipped in a layup to grab a 53-41 lead.

From there Brogdon and LeVert combined for the next 18 Pacers points. LeVert showed his versatility, swiping the ball from Theo Maledon’s hands and sprinting for a fast-break slam at the 3:45 mark. Later, Brogdon’s stop-and-go driving layup kept a 63-53 Indiana lead.

When the Thunder cut the lead to single digits, Sumner and Brogdon notched consecutive layups to stretch the lead back to 12. Darius Bazley’s free throws with 17.3 seconds to go trimmed it to 67-57 before the break.

Indiana’s lead bounced between eight and 12 early in the third as the squad kept up its physicality and quick defensive hands. Starting at the 9:32 mark, Brissett recorded his second block, while Justin Holiday followed with his second steal to keep a 71-61 lead. Seconds later, Brogdon found Brissett cutting to the rim for a crafty reverse layup to extend the margin to 12.

However, the Thunder finally broke through Indiana’s defenses, notching 11 straight – all from Bazley and Brown – to trim the comfortable lead to 73-72 with 6:59 remaining. Brissett’s triple from the left side finally ended the spree and Indiana’s 2:33 scoring drought.

Soon after, Indiana leaned on its veteran starter once again. Brogdon tallied seven of a 10-2 Pacers run to jump ahead 86-76 with 3:35 to go.

Down the stretch, Brogdon teamed up with Brissett to maintain a lead. Leading 89-84 with less than a minute to go, Brogdon found the forward for a bank shot to push the lead to seven. After Tony Bradley responded with a bucket, the guard knocked one in himself. With 13.2 seconds remaining, Brogdon pulled up from 21 feet and drilled a jumper to take a 93-86 advantage into the final frame.

The Thunder continued to make things competitive in the fourth. After McConnell’s fadeaway dropped and earned a 97-90 lead, Oklahoma City used a 7-2 spurt to trim the lead to two with 8:25 to go. When Brogdon and Brissett teamed up to stretch the lead back to seven, they responded with a 6-1 spree to cut Indiana’s lead to 105-104 at the 5:08 mark.

But, Indiana kept up the pressure, finding LeVert for five straight to stretch the gap to six with 4:41 to go. Brissett then extended the run after swatting Kenrich Williams’ layup attempt and finishing with an emphatic slam on the other end. Indiana held a 112-104 lead with 4:15 remaining.

Oklahoma City cut Indiana’s lead to 113-109 on Williams’ layup with 2:55 to go. After that, Indiana appeared to be on its way to an easy win. The squad tallied six straight to extend the lead to 118-109 with 1:49 to go.

However, the Thunder responded swiftly. Leading 118-113, Brogdon threw a pass to the left side, attempting to find a teammate. Ty Jerome intercepted the feed and found Maledon for a 25-foot triple that cut the Pacers lead to 118-116 with 24.5 seconds to go.

Yet, the veteran remained calm, making up for it immediately by sinking four straight at the charity stripe over the final 16.2 seconds.

“I was a little upset with myself over that turnover,” he said. “(It was) a stupid play...so I knew I had to make free throws. I knew I had to do what I do best, get to the free-throw line, and knock down shots at the end of the game to redeem myself.”

Indiana has a two-day break before taking on the Detroit Pistons on Saturday.

Inside the Numbers

Two additional players finished in double figures for the Blue & Gold. T.J. McConnell recorded 12 points and a game-high eight assists, while Edmond Sumner tallied 10

Despite not having a true big man, Indiana set a new season-high in rebounds with 53 – 14 from the offensive glass

The Pacers outscored the Thunder on the fast break, 35-11

You Can Quote Me On That

“He’s the consummate professional. You know, that next-man-up mentality. We needed him in a big way tonight...he’s a great kid” – McConnell on Brissett’s stellar night

“He knows how to play. He has an instinct – a good instinct to play the game of basketball. He has a good feel out there. I thought he made the right choices on offense and he was very active on defense. He played a great game” – Bjorkgren on Brissett

“I’d be lying if I said there wasn’t more pressure to carry the team offensively. I think it’s about just doing it the right way – not forcing shots, not taking other people out of rhythm by over-dribbling, or making bad plays out of selfishness.” – Brogdon on the increased pressure of scoring with other players sidelined

Stat of the Night

The trio of Brogdon, LeVert, and Brissett combined for 80 of Indiana’s 122 points. Brissett set a new career-high in nearly every major statistical category except assists and 3-point field goals made.

Noteworthy

The Pacers have won three straight home matchups against the Thunder and six of the last eight at Bankers Life Fieldhouse

The squads will play again in Oklahoma City on May 1. Indiana will be looking to sweep the season series for the second consecutive time

Tonight, Indiana captured its 10th win this season at Bankers Life Fieldhouse









