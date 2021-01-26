Instant Rewind: Pacers 129, Raptors 114

Instant Rewind

The Raptors gutted out a narrow win over the Pacers on Sunday afternoon, but the Pacers flipped the script on Monday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Toronto got an All-Star back on Monday and the Pacers lost theirs, but nonetheless, Indiana (10-7) led much of the night and held on down the stretch for a 129-114 win to split a two-gam set with the Raptors (7-10).

Malcolm Brogdon set a new career high with 36 points to lead Indiana to a gritty win on the second night of a back-to-back. The fifth-year point guard went 10-for-17 from the field, 3-for-5 from 3-point range, and 12-for-13 from the free throw line while also grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out nine assists.

Jeremy Lamb, playing just his fourth game and his first back-to-back after an 11-month absence after tearing the ACL in his left knee, added 22 points and seven rebounds off the bench, going 7-for-12 from the field, 3-for-6 from beyond the arc, and 5-for-5 from the charity stripe.

Those contributions helped the Pacers overcome the loss of All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis, who left late in the first quarter with a left knee contusion and did not return.

After a rough offensive outing on Sunday, the Pacers were firing on all cylinders early on Monday night. The Blue & Gold went 6-for-7 from 3-point range and had 11 assists on 12 field goals in the first quarter.

Brogdon and Sabonis combined for just 22 points on 6-of-32 shooting on Sunday, but Indiana's two leading scorers combined for 18 points on 6-of-11 shooting in the opening frame on Monday. They combined for eight points during a 14-4 run that gave Indiana a 31-23 lead before Toronto closed the quarter with a 7-2 spurt to trim the hosts' lead to three.

The Pacers, however, received a tough break when Sabonis headed to the locker room after the first quarter with a left knee contusion. After an evaluation, the All-Star forward was ruled out for the night.

Head coach Nate Bjorkgren went to his bench in the second quarter, opening the frame with five reserves and adding a sixth when he subbed in rookie Cassius Stanley for Edmond Sumner after the latter picked up his second foul. Lamb gave Indiana some big minutes off the bench, hitting all four of his shots and scoring 10 points in the second quarter.

The bench pushed the lead as high as eight points and the starters stretched it to double digits after they returned. Brogdon scored or assisted on Indiana's final six field goals as the Pacers took a 70-60 advantage into the intermission.

Lamb hit a 3-pointer for the first points of the second half, but the Raptors subsequently reeled off 11 unanswered — the final point in that stretch coming after Bjorkgren picked up a technical after objecting to a no-call on a Brogdon drive.

Toronto eventually tied the game at 86 on Yuta Watanabe's 3-pointer with 3:09 remaining in the third quarter, but Lamb answered with a trey of his own to spark a 7-0 Pacers run. The Raptors closed the quarter with an 11-5 surge to trim Indiana's lead to 98-97 entering the fourth quarter.

The Raptors moved in front for the first time since the first quarter on Kyle Lowry's layup with 9:46 to play, but Indiana held them scoreless over the next three minutes of game time, scoring eight straight to take a 108-102 lead.

Brogdon and Myles Turner combined for 17 of 19 points for Indiana (eight of them coming at the free throw line) as the Pacers kept the Raptors at bay. T.J. McConnell's jumper off a dish from Brogdon snapped that streak and gave Indiana a 10-point lead with 1:50 to play, effectively sealing the victory.

Turner scored 11 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter. He went 5-for-9 from the field and 11-for-16 from the free throw line, pulled down 10 rebounds, and added three blocks to his league-leading total.

Sabonis had 11 points and three rebounds before leaving the game, while third-year guard Aaron Holiday and second-year center Goga Bitadze added 10 points apiece off the bench.

Fred VanVleet had a team-high 25 points to go along with four rebounds and six assists for Toronto, while Norman Powell added 24 points, six rebounds, and six assists.

Raptors All-Star guard Kyle Lowry returned to the floor on Monday after sitting out Sunday's game with a toe infection. Lowry had 12 points, but was just 2-for-12 from the field and was ejected after arguing with the refs in the closing minutes of the contest.

The Pacers will now hit the road for two straight games in Charlotte before returning to Indianapolis to host Joel Embiid and the East-leading Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday.

