Instant Rewind: Pacers 109, Mavericks 94

Instant Rewind

The Pacers continued their recent stretch of strong play on Friday night in Dallas. Indiana (21-23) used a balanced effort to handle an undermanned Mavericks (23-20) team, 109-94.

It was the fourth win in the last five games for the Pacers, who have been sharing the wealth offensively during their recent hot streak. The Blue & Gold made 20 3-pointers and six players in scored in double figures in Friday's victory.

Malcolm Brogdon and Domantas Sabonis shared high scoring honors with 22 points each. Brogdon went 6-for-9 from 3-point range, while Sabonis tallied 15 rebounds and five assists.

With All-Star guard Luka Doncic sidelined by lower back tightness, Kristaps Porzingis picked up the offensive slack early for the Mavericks, scoring 13 of Dallas' first 17 points.

The Pacers' offense was more balanced but just as good in the first quarter, as Indiana made six 3-pointers in the opening frame and Goga Bitadze's buzzer-beating hook shot gave the visitors a 31-29 lead after one.

The 3-point barrage continued in the second quarter. Indiana hit six more threes over the first five minutes of the period — three by Doug McDermott, two by Myles Turner, and one by Edmond Sumner — as the Blue & Gold reeled off a 20-9 run to extend their lead to 13 points.

The Pacers' defense put the clamps on the Mavericks for much of the second quarter, holding Dallas without a field goal for over four minutes of game time midway through the frame. The guests led by as many as 15 and took a 61-48 lead into halftime.

Indiana led 69-52 following Justin Holiday's 3-pointer with 9:43 remaining in the third quarter before Porzingis led a charge by the hometown team, scoring nine points during a 12-3 Mavericks run.

Sabonis scored eight points in the third quarter to help the Pacers maintain the lead, but Indiana lost McDermott late in the frame to a sprained right ankle. Dallas managed to trim the Pacers' lead to 82-75 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Mavericks got within four twice in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter. A T.J. McConnell floater and Caris LeVert 3-pointer helped pushed Indiana's lead back to 89-80 with 9:30 remaining.

Dorian Finney-Smith's with 7:24 left broke a nearly three-minute scoring drought for the Mavericks, but the Pacers reeled off nine unanswered points to put the game on ice.

McDermott had 12 points on 4-of-6 3-point shooting before exiting, while Sumner, LeVert, and McConnell all tallied 10 points.

Dallas native Turner did not score in double figures but still had a significant impact on both ends of the floor, tallying nine points, seven rebounds, three assists, and two steals. Most importantly, Turner added seven blocks to his league-leading total, protecting the rim all night.

Porzingis scored a game-high 31 points on 12-of-28 shooting and pulled down 18 rebounds in the loss. Tim Hardaway Jr. added 16 points and five rebounds off the bench for Dallas.

The Pacers will visit Washington on Monday before returning to Bankers Life Fieldhouse to host Miami and Charlotte later next week.

Inside the Numbers

Sabonis recorded his team-leading 33rd double-double of the season in the victory.

After matching his season high with 18 points on Wednesday, Sumner scored in double figures for the second straight game and fourth time this season. All 10 of his points on Friday came in the first half.

Turner has now blocked a shot in 59 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the NBA. He has now had three games this season with three or more blocks. According to Stat Muse, there have been just three games all season where anyone other than Turner has blocked seven shots.

The Mavericks entered Friday's game averaging 13.7 3-pointers per game, but the Pacers limited Dallas to just 8-of-35 shooting (22.9 percent) from beyond the arc.

Indiana outscored Dallas 17-4 in fastbreak points.

Stat of the Night

The Pacers went 20-for-47 from 3-point range on Friday, matching the franchise record for 3-pointers made in a single game. Indiana has made 20 threes in three different games this season, first accomplishing the feat on Feb. 5 against New Orleans and matching it last Friday in Miami.

Noteworthy

The Pacers and Mavericks have now split the season series in each of the past three seasons. Dallas picked up a 124-112 win at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Feb. 3.

Doncic missed his fourth game this season on Friday.

The Mavericks were also without JJ Redick and Nicolo Melli, who they acquired from New Orleans on Thursday before the trade deadline in exchange for James Johnson, Wes Iwundu, a second-round pick, and cash considerations.

Up Next

The Pacers have two days off before traveling to Washington to take on Bradley Beal and the Wizards on Monday, March 29 at 7:00 PM ET.

Tickets

A limited number of tickets for all upcoming Pacers home games from March 17 - April 21 are now on sale. Tickets for the final nine regular season home games will go on sale on Monday, April 19. Single Game Tickets » Health & Safety Guidelines »









