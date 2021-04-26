Game Rewind: Pacers 131, Magic 112

Game Recap

The Pacers remain shorthanded, but they continue to handle their business against the league's rebuilding teams.

Seven players scored in double figures on Sunday night as Indiana (29-31) blew out the Magic (18-42) in Orlando on the second night of a back-to-back, 131-112.

The Pacers were again without Myles Turner (toe), Domantas Sabonis (back), Goga Bitadze (ankle), and Jeremy Lamb (knee), but it didn't matter as the Pacers led virtually the entire night and broke the game open with a 41-point third quarter.

Malcolm Brogdon could have tallied a triple-double but did not see the floor in the fourth quarter, finishing with a game-high 24 points on 10-of-17 shooting, eight rebounds, and nine assists. Edmond Sumner added 21 points and seven rebounds, while Justin Holiday broke out of his recent shooting slump, going 6-for-8 from 3-point range on his way to a 20-point night.

"I try to stay even keel regardless of what happens, but as a basketball player (and) as a competitor alone, you want to do well," Holiday said. "I want to shoot the ball well, I want to defend well, I want to do every piece of the game well. So when that hasn't been happening, a night like this, it obviously feels really, really good.

"I'm thankful that the ball was dropping tonight and hopefully it can continue."

PLAYOFF PICTURE: Tracking the Latest Standings, Remaining Schedules, and More »

Caris LeVert scored nine of Indiana's first 18 points on Sunday to help the Blue & Gold get out to an early lead. The Pacers led 23-17 with a little over three minutes remaining in the opening quarter when Magic rookie guard Devin Cannady contested a layup attempt by Sumner.

Cannady landed awkwardly and it quickly became clear that he had suffered a traumatic injury to his lower right leg. Teammate Mo Bamba took off his jersey and used it to cover Cannady's leg, while Pacers head coach Nate Bjorkgren ran out onto the floor to help comfort the 24-year-old, a Mishawaka, Ind. native playing in just his eighth career game.

There was a lengthy delay as the Magic's medical staff stabilized Cannady's leg. He was eventually carted off the floor and received a loud ovation from both benches and all fans in attendance. In the second half, the Magic announced that Cannady had suffered an open fracture of his right leg that will require surgery.

"I didn't even want to look at him," Sumner said of the injury. "I heard him scream and my leg was kind of tangled up with him...For him to come in, run up the floor once, and that to happen to him, it's definitely crazy. He's definitely going to be in my prayers."

After play resumed, Sumner took over, scoring nine of the Pacers' final 13 points in the first quarter. Indiana led 36-25 after one.

The Magic opened the second quarter with a 10-3 run to climb within four, but the Pacers quickly responded. Indiana reeled off 11 unanswered points — the last seven from Doug McDermott, including a 3-pointer and an athletic tip-in of a T.J. McConnell miss — to push the lead all the way to 15.

The Magic, however, mounted a charge of their own, answering Indiana's 11-0 run with a 12-0 spurt of their own. The hosts eventually tied the game at 57 on a pair of Dwayne Bacon free throws with 55 seconds to play.

Brogdon's right-handed runner on the other end put the Pacers back in front. The veteran point guard then stole rookie Cole Anthony's pass on the other end and Indiana was able to run a play to get an open look for McDermott beyond the arc. The sharpshooter swished the shot to give the visitors a five-point cushion heading into halftime.

After going scoreless in the first half while battling foul trouble, JaKarr Sampson bounced back at the start of the third quarter. The big man scored eight of Indiana's first 16 points to start the second half.

The Blue & Gold broke the game open with a 20-5 run to close the third quarter. The Pacers' final 12 points over that sequence came on a quartet of 3-pointers with Brogdon and Holiday hitting the first two and Oshae Brissett knocking down the next two, the latter of which went through the net as the buzzer sounded, giving Indiana a 103-77 lead entering the fourth quarter.

"We were swinging the ball around," Sampson said of the Pacers' strong play in the third quarter. "We were playing with energy, playing great defense and running out. Just out there having fun."

Holiday added two more threes in the opening minutes of the final frame as Indiana put the game on ice, then added a left-handed tip dunk later in the quarter that brought the whole bench to its feet.

LeVert finished with 18 points and six assists in the victory. McDermott added 16 points off the bench on 7-of-10 shooting, Brissett tallied 13 points and eight rebounds, while Sampson finished with 11 points, five boards, and two blocks.

Bacon had a team-high 20 points for Orlando in the loss. Bamba had 17 points and seven rebounds, while Anthony registered 14 points, seven boards, and seven assists.

The Pacers return home for their next two, but the schedule picks up next week, as Portland and Brooklyn visit Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Inside the Numbers

Sumner, who matched his career high with 22 points in Saturday's win over Detroit, has now topped 20 points on each of the past two nights. Prior to Saturday, Sumner had surpassed 20 points just once over his first 100 career games.

Holiday went 7-for-11 from the field and 6-for-8 from 3-point range on Sunday. Over his previous 13 games this month, he was shooting just 30.1 percent from the field and 28 percent from 3-point range.

Brissett, who was on his second 10-day contract at the start of the week before signing a multi-year contract, scored in double figures in all four games this week, averaging 15 points and 9.3 rebounds.

The Pacers won by double figures for the first time since a 109-94 victory in Dallas on March 26.

Indiana shot 54.9 percent from the field on and went 15-for-32 (46.9 percent) from 3-point range. The Pacers are 17-2 on the season when shooting 50 percent or better and 15-4 when shooting better than 40 percent from beyond the arc.

You Can Quote Me On That

"The pace with which we played and moving the ball, just the number of assists that we had in that third quarter and the number of different guys that contributed...the way that they shared the basketball, it was good to see." -Pacers head coach Nate Bjorkgren on the pivotal third quarter

"I think we got a lot of stops in a row to start. And then we continued to get stops and were getting out on the break and playing great offensively as a team." -Holiday on the third quarter

"He looked good out there. His feet were square and he was knocking them down and even attacking the rim a bit there. His teammates did a good job of finding him on the open spots, finding the open hand, the hot man when he needs the basketball. And Justin got those touches when he was feeling hot." -Bjorkgren on Holiday's strong shooting night

"That's the biggest thing for me. Having the trust from my teammates. They believe in me and they're confident in me. That means the most to me." -Sumner on his recent success

"That's always been my game. I just don't get a lot of (foul calls) in the NBA. But if you go back to my college (career at Xavier), I stayed at the free throw line. That's my game." -Sumner on going 7-for-8 from the free throw line

"I need to have a sense of urgency early and not put myself in that position...I am a physical player. Some refs let me get away with how I play and then some refs, they really don't like that. I've got to adapt and change game-to-game. I was focusing in that second half (after) I picked up them fouls on just showing my hands and going straight up with my verticality." -Sampson on battling foul trouble

Stat of the Night

The Pacers outscored Orlando 41-20 in the third quarter on Sunday. It was the first time this season that Indiana scored 40 or more points in the third quarter.

Noteworthy

With the win, the Pacers swept the season series with Orlando for the second straight year and the fifth time in the last seven seasons.

Indiana has won six straight games against the Magic, including three straight at the Amway Center.

The Magic were without head coach Steve Clifford on Sunday due to the NBA's health and safety protocols. Assistant Tyrone Corbin served as acting head coach in his place.

The Pacers are now 9-5 on the season when playing on the second night of a back-to-back.

Up Next

The Pacers return to Bankers Life Fieldhouse to host Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday, April 27 at 7:00 PM ET.

Tickets

A limited number of tickets for all remaining Pacers home games are now on sale. Single Game Tickets » Health & Safety Guidelines »









