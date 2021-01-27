Halftime Rewind: Pacers 59, Hornets 55

Halftime Rewind

The Pacers are looking to pick up their fifth road win of the season as they face off against the Charlotte Hornets inside Spectrum Center tonight.

After a dominant first quarter saw Indiana jump out to a 17-point lead, the Hornets closed the gap to just four in the second. The Pacers take a 59-55 lead into the break. Four Pacers players are currently in double figures, with Justin Holiday topping the sheet with 14 points. Holiday is currently 4-of-5 from deep. Malcolm Brogdon has 13, while Domantas Sabonis and Doug McDermott have 10 each.

After a slow start, the Blue & Gold found themselves trailing the Hornets 13-8. With 7:28 to go, head coach Nate Bjorkgren had seen enough. He called a timeout to regroup the squad. It appeared to ignite the team.

After the break, the Pacers raced out to an eight-point lead behind a 15-2 run. Holiday, Jeremy Lamb, and Brogdon all connected from deep, while Sabonis found a pair of buckets in the paint. His driving left-handed layup with 4:08 remaining in the first gave Indiana a 23-15 lead and forced Hornets coach James Borrego to call his first timeout.

The timeout appeared to do little to stop Indiana, as Justin Holiday nailed his third 3-pointer of the period from the right baseline. The snipe started another run of nine unanswered points for the Blue & Gold. Sabonis’ heads-up outlet pass to a streaking McDermott gave Indiana a 32-15 lead with 1:34 left in the first. The Blue & Gold’s stifling defense held Charlotte to just four points over the last 6:04 of the frame, and they finished the first with a commanding 36-19 lead.

The Hornets appeared to find their stroke in the early minutes of the second. The club jumped out on an 8-2 run to start the period before Goga Bitadze halted things with a putback slam at the 9:27 mark to give Indiana a 40-27 advantage. However, Charlotte kept on chipping away.

Brownsburg native Gordon Hayward scored five straight, and Graham’s 3-pointer at the 7:52 mark of the frame trimmed the once 17-point lead down to just five, 40-35, before coach Bjorkgren attempted to slow things down with another timeout. Unfortunately, it didn’t help.

Seven unanswered points from Washington eventually erased Indiana’s early lead and knotted things up at 42 apiece. Former Hoosier Cody Zeller’s dunk with 4:21 to go finally pushed Charlotte ahead 46-44.

Indiana appeared to regain control late in the second after Justin Holiday’s fourth trey and McConnell’s jumper gave them a 54-49 lead with 2:05 to go. After Charlotte regained the lead on Rozier’s layup with 1:00 to play, Brogdon hit a technical free throw and Sabonis banked in a wild shot-clock beating 3-pointer to push Indiana ahead by four before the break.

