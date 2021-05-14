Halftime Rewind: Pacers 66, Bucks 69

Halftime Rewind

Playing without seven players due to injury, the Pacers hung tough with the Milwaukee Bucks through one half on Thursday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, but trailed Milwaukee at halftime, 69-66.

The Pacers may have been shorthanded, but Justin Holiday picked up the slack early. Playing in his 500th career game, Holiday hit his first four 3-point attempts over the opening 5:06, helping Indiana jump out to a 21-12 lead.

Milwaukee responded with a 16-6 spurt to take the lead for the first time on the night. The Pacers briefly moved back in front on a Doug McDermott 3-pointer, but a Jeff Teague three on the other end put the Bucks back in front and the visitors maintained a narrow lead for the remainder of the quarter. Holiday added two more threes before the quarter ended, however, to keep things close, as Indiana trailed just 39-38 after one.

Neither team led by more than five in a second quarter that featured eight lead changes and a tie. The Pacers suffered yet another blow when T.J. McConnell, their only healthy point guard, injured his left thumb with 3:28 remaining. McConnell smacked the stanchion under the basket with his right hand in frustration and headed to the locker room for evaluation.

McDermott (13 first-half points) and Domantas Sabonis (six points, four rebounds, and 13 assists) did their best to keep Indiana within striking distance, but Milwaukee took a three-point lead into the intermission.

Holiday led Indiana with 18 points, all of them coming in the first quarter. McConnell added 12 points and three assists before exiting the game.

Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo had a team-high 18 points on 8-of-9 shooting, six rebounds, and three assists for Milwaukee. Khris Middleton added 11 points and four assists, while Bobby Portis scored 10 points off the bench.

The Pacers were without six players who sat out Tuesday's win over Philadelphia, but another key player joined them on the sidelines on Thursday. Star guard Caris LeVert was ruled out due to a bruised right knee that swelled up on Wednesday. Pacers head coach Nate Bjorkgren said that an MRI of knee came back clean, but LeVert was not deemed fit to play against Milwaukee.

