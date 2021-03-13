Game Preview: Pacers at Suns

Matchup

Caris LeVert appears set to make his long-awaited Pacers debut on Saturday night in Phoenix, when Indiana (16-20) faces the Suns (25-11) on the second stop of a three-game Western Conference road trip.

The Pacers acquired LeVert from Brooklyn in a four-team trade that sent Victor Oladipo to Houston and James Harden to Brooklyn in mid-January, but a post-trade physical revealed a mass on LeVert's left kidney. Subsequent tests determined the mass was renal cell carcinoma and LeVert underwent surgery on Jan. 26 to remove it. No further treatment is necessary, but the surgery sidelined him for the ensuing month.

LeVert returned to full participation in practice shortly before the All-Star break and received clearance for game action after taking part in the team's first practice on Thursday evening in Los Angeles. He told reporters after Friday's loss to the Lakers that he plans to play in Phoenix.

"It's going to mean a lot," LeVert said of his return to the court. "Basketball is my love, it's what I love to do. It's my pastime. I watch basketball all day. It's going to be just a joy I would say just playing the game tomorrow. I can't wait to get out there and I'm sure it will be a great night for all of us.

"The guys have really just stressed to me to be myself out there, the coaches as well. I'm looking forward to just playing my style of basketball — unselfish, making plays for others, making plays for myself, and impacting winning."

LeVert will give Indiana a much-needed third option offensively alongside Malcolm Brogdon and Domantas Sabonis. He averaged 18.5 points and 6 assists over 12 games with the Nets earlier this season, including a 43-point performance against Memphis on Jan. 8.

Saturday's game is a makeup of the game originally scheduled for Jan. 16 that was postponed when the league's health and safety protocols prevented the Suns from having enough available players to face the Pacers.

The Suns enter Saturday's contest as one of the hottest teams in the league, winners of five straight, eight of their last nine, and 14 of their last 16. Phoenix's All-Star backcourt of Devin Booker and Chris Paul will be the focus of the Pacers' scouting report. Booker is averaging 25.2 points on nearly 50 percent shooting, while the veteran Paul contributes 16.1 points and 8.8 assists per game.

Pacers: PG - Malcolm Brogdon, SG - Caris LeVert, SF - Justin Holiday, PF - Domantas Sabonis, C - Myles Turner

>Suns: PG - Chris Paul, SG - Devin Booker, SF - Mikal Bridges, PF - Jae Crowder, C - Deandre Ayton

Injury Report

Pacers: Caris LeVert - questionable (medical condition), T.J. Warren - out (left foot stress fracture)

Suns: Cam Johnson - out (health and safety protocols)

Last Meeting

Jan. 9, 2021: The Suns broke what had been a hotly contested game open with an 11-0 run in the fourth quarter and never looked back, handing the Pacers a 125-117 defeat at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

The loss spoiled a monster night from Domantas Sabonis, who recorded his ninth straight double-double to open the season. Double-double would be putting it mildly on Saturday, as Sabonis scored a team-high 28 points and matched his career high with 22 rebounds.

But the Suns, buoyed by a career-high 34 points from third-year forward Mikal Bridges, simply had more firepower.

Justin Holiday scored 17 points off the bench for Indiana, while Victor Oladipo added 16 points and six boards.

Devin Booker finished with 25 points and seven assists for Phoenix. Cameron Johnson added 16 points off the bench while going 4-for-10 from 3-point range and Chris Paul tallied a double-double with 15 points and 10 assists.

Noteworthy

The Suns have won the last two meetings against the Pacers, but Indiana had won six straight prior to Phoenix's win over the Blue & Gold in the NBA bubble in Orlando in August.

The Pacers have won four consecutive contests in Phoenix. The Suns have not beat Indiana at their home arena since Jan. 22, 2014.

Indiana is 4-3 on the season when playing on the second night of a back-to-back.

