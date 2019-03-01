Game Preview: Pacers vs Magic

Matchup

The Pacers (41-22) can secure a winning record on Saturday night when they host the Orlando Magic (29-34) in the second game of a three-game homestand.

Indiana pulled away late for a 122-115 win over Minnesota on Thursday night to snap a two-game skid. The Pacers weathered a storm from All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns, who scored 23 points in the first quarter and finished with 42 and 17 rebounds.

But Pacers forward Bojan Bogdanovic almost matched Towns shot-for-shot down the stretch, finishing with a Pacers career high 37 points while going 13-for-22 from the field, 4-for-7 from 3-point range, and 7-for-9 from the free throw line. Since All-Star guard Victor Oladipo suffered a season-ending knee injury, Bogdanovic has quickly assumed the mantle as the Blue & Gold's go-to offensive option. The Croatian sensation averaged 23.1 points per game in the month of February with a .546 field goal percentage and .414 3-point percentage.

As the Pacers try to hang on to a top-three seed in the Eastern Conference playoff race (they currently have a half-game lead over Philadelphia), it is all but imperative they take advantage of the rest of this three-game homestand. After two more winnable games against Orlando and Chicago, 10 of the Pacers' next 11 games come against teams with winning records, with eight of those 10 contests taking place on the road.

Orlando is five games below .500, but the Magic are currently in playoff position, percentage points ahead of Charlotte for the eighth and final postseason berth in the East. The Magic are chasing their first playoff appearance since 2012 and have played well of late, winning seven of their last nine games, including a win over the Warriors (minus Kevin Durant) on Thursday.

If Orlando does make the postseason, a big reason why will be the play of center Nikola Vucevic. The 7-footer is averaging 20.5 points, 12.1 rebounds, and 4.0 assists on the season and took part in his first All-Star Game last month.

Injury Report

Pacers: Tyreke Evans - TBA (food poisoning), Alize Johnson - TBA (sore left foot), Domantas Sabonis - TBA (sprained left ankle), Victor Oladipo - out (right knee surgery)

Magic: Mo Bamba – out (stress fracture, left tibia), Isaiah Briscoe – doubtful (concussion protocol), Markelle Fultz – out (thoracic outlet syndrome), Timofey Mozgov – out (right knee surgery)

Last Meeting

January 31, 2019: The Magic held off the Pacers in Orlando, 107-100, handing Indiana its fourth straight loss.

The game was tied at 89 with 5:22 to play, but Orlando then reeled off a 7-0 run to take the lead for good. Indiana ripped off five straight to get back within two, but the Magic responded with five straight of their own to lead 101-94 with 1:26 remaining, shutting the door on any comeback hopes.

"The effort was there," Pacers guard Cory Joseph said. "I think we just need to play a little smarter down the stretch. In that fourth quarter, they had 38 points which was the game there."

Myles Turner led the Pacers with a season-high 27 points in the loss, going 10-for-16 from the field. Bojan Bogdanovic added 21 points, while Thaddeus Young (16 points and 10 rebounds) and Darren Collison (16 points and 10 assists) both recorded double-doubles.

Terrence Ross led Orlando with 30 points off the bench, going 11-for-18 from the field and 5-for-8 from 3-point range. D.J. Augustin added 10 points, while All-Star center Nikola Vucevic had 17 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists.

Noteworthy

The Pacers have won 15 of their last 17 games against Orlando, including four straight at home. The Magic's last win at Bankers Life Fieldhouse came on March 31, 2016.

Indiana went 9-3 in the month of February.

Magic guard D.J. Augustin played for the Pacers in the 2012-13 season. Orlando drafted two current Pacers players: Kyle O'Quinn and Victor Oladipo.

