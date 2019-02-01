Game Rewind: Pacers 100, Magic 107

Game Rewind

The Pacers' losing streak is now up to four after falling 107-100 to the Magic in Orlando.

This one came down to the final few minutes, as with 5:22 to go, the game was tied at 89. From there, the Magic went on a 7-0 run to lead 96-89 with 3:19 left.

Indiana ripped off five straight to get back within two, but Orlando responded with five straight of their own to lead 101-94 with 1:26 remaining, shutting the door on any comeback hopes.

“The effort was there," Pacers guard Cory Joseph said. "I think we just need to play a little smarter down the stretch. In that fourth quarter, they had 38 points which was the game there."

Orlando threw the first punch tonight, jumping out to an early 11-0 lead. Indiana responded quickly though, answering with its own 13-2 run to tie things at 13 with 5:39 to play in the opening quarter.

Orlando would retake the lead and end the quarter on a 7-2 run to lead 26-19 at the end of the first.

By the midway point of the second quarter, the Magic had grown its lead to 13, 41-28. Once again Indiana used a big run to get back in the game. The Pacers ended the quarter with an 11-2 spurt to trail by just three heading into locker room.

In the third, the Pacers took their first lead of the game. A Darren Collison three-point play early in the quarter put the Pacers ahead 55-53 with 9:56 left in the quarter.

Indiana grew its lead to eight, 65-57, with 5:57 to play in the third, but it was immediately followed by a 7-0 run from the home team to make the score 65-64, with 4:18 remaining. The Pacers led by four, 73-69, heading into the fourth quarter, but were not able to hold on to pick up the road win.

Myles Turner led the way for Indiana with a season-high 27 points. Bojan Bogdanovic finished with 21 points, and Darren Collison racked up 16 points and 10 assists to notch a double-double.

For Orlando, Terrence Ross scored 30 points off the bench, including five 3-pointers. D.J Augustin added 20 points, and Nikola Vucevic scored 17.

Inside The Numbers

Myles Turner scored a season high 27 points tonight. His previous best this season as 26.

Darren Collison picked up his fourth double-double of the season.

Stat of the Night

The Magic got an unexpected boost from Terrence Ross. Ross came off the bench and scored for 30 points on 11-of-18 shooting, including making 5-of-8 shots from beyond the arc.

You Can Quote Me On That

"We felt great out there. We just didn’t win the game.” - Pacers guard Darren Collison

“Well, we got off to a slow start, but I like the way we fought tonight. As I told our guys, we come with that energy, that scrap, we’re going to win games." - Pacers head coach Nate McMillan

"If we just play like that for the entire game or we could put a game together like that and do that consistently, we would have a way better record than what we have now because we have the talent, we have the players that want to play the right way but it’s just a matter of us putting it together for a full game.” - Magic guard D.J. Augustin

Noteworthy

The Pacers had won eight straight road games at the Amway Center. Before tonight, the Magic's last win over Indiana in Orlando came on Feb. 9, 2014.

Indiana is now 6-3 on the season when playing on the second night of a back-to-back.

Cory Joseph made his first start of the season tonight.

Up Next

The road trip continues Saturday night in Miami against the Heat. The action starts at 7:30 PM on Fox Sports Indiana and 1070 The Fan.

Tickets

Following their four-game road trip, the Pacers return to Bankers Life Fieldhouse to host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, Feb. 5 at 7:00 PM ET. Find Tickets »