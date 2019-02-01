Game Rewind: Pacers 100, Magic 107
Thursday, January 31, 2019 at 7:00 PM ET at the Amway Center
Game Rewind
The Pacers' losing streak is now up to four after falling 107-100 to the Magic in Orlando.
This one came down to the final few minutes, as with 5:22 to go, the game was tied at 89. From there, the Magic went on a 7-0 run to lead 96-89 with 3:19 left.
Indiana ripped off five straight to get back within two, but Orlando responded with five straight of their own to lead 101-94 with 1:26 remaining, shutting the door on any comeback hopes.
“The effort was there," Pacers guard Cory Joseph said. "I think we just need to play a little smarter down the stretch. In that fourth quarter, they had 38 points which was the game there."
Orlando threw the first punch tonight, jumping out to an early 11-0 lead. Indiana responded quickly though, answering with its own 13-2 run to tie things at 13 with 5:39 to play in the opening quarter.
Orlando would retake the lead and end the quarter on a 7-2 run to lead 26-19 at the end of the first.
By the midway point of the second quarter, the Magic had grown its lead to 13, 41-28. Once again Indiana used a big run to get back in the game. The Pacers ended the quarter with an 11-2 spurt to trail by just three heading into locker room.
In the third, the Pacers took their first lead of the game. A Darren Collison three-point play early in the quarter put the Pacers ahead 55-53 with 9:56 left in the quarter.
Indiana grew its lead to eight, 65-57, with 5:57 to play in the third, but it was immediately followed by a 7-0 run from the home team to make the score 65-64, with 4:18 remaining. The Pacers led by four, 73-69, heading into the fourth quarter, but were not able to hold on to pick up the road win.
Myles Turner led the way for Indiana with a season-high 27 points. Bojan Bogdanovic finished with 21 points, and Darren Collison racked up 16 points and 10 assists to notch a double-double.
For Orlando, Terrence Ross scored 30 points off the bench, including five 3-pointers. D.J Augustin added 20 points, and Nikola Vucevic scored 17.
Inside The Numbers
Myles Turner scored a season high 27 points tonight. His previous best this season as 26.
Darren Collison picked up his fourth double-double of the season.
Stat of the Night
The Magic got an unexpected boost from Terrence Ross. Ross came off the bench and scored for 30 points on 11-of-18 shooting, including making 5-of-8 shots from beyond the arc.
You Can Quote Me On That
"We felt great out there. We just didn’t win the game.” - Pacers guard Darren Collison
“Well, we got off to a slow start, but I like the way we fought tonight. As I told our guys, we come with that energy, that scrap, we’re going to win games." - Pacers head coach Nate McMillan
"If we just play like that for the entire game or we could put a game together like that and do that consistently, we would have a way better record than what we have now because we have the talent, we have the players that want to play the right way but it’s just a matter of us putting it together for a full game.” - Magic guard D.J. Augustin
Noteworthy
- The Pacers had won eight straight road games at the Amway Center. Before tonight, the Magic's last win over Indiana in Orlando came on Feb. 9, 2014.
- Indiana is now 6-3 on the season when playing on the second night of a back-to-back.
- Cory Joseph made his first start of the season tonight.
Up Next
The road trip continues Saturday night in Miami against the Heat. The action starts at 7:30 PM on Fox Sports Indiana and 1070 The Fan.
Tickets
Following their four-game road trip, the Pacers return to Bankers Life Fieldhouse to host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, Feb. 5 at 7:00 PM ET. Find Tickets »