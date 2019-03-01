Game Rewind: Pacers 122, Timberwolves 115

Game Recap

With the game on the line, Indiana turned to a familiar source of offense: the hot hand of Bojan Bogdanovic.

In a tense fourth quarter against the visiting Timberwolves, Bogdanovic provided a steady hand, scoring nine straight Pacers points in crunch time to power Indiana to a 122-115 victory on Thursday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Bogdanovic, who finished with a team-high 37 points, played the role of hero for the Pacers (41-22), using his fourth-quarter showcase to overshadow a monster game from Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, who racked up 42 points and 17 rebounds.

"Karl-Anthony Towns hurt us in the first quarter," Bogdanovic explained. "We started to double him and started to play very aggressive defensively and we had a lot of easy points in the fast break."

The win snapped a brief two-game losing streak for the Pacers and opened up their three-game homestand with a gut-check win against a Timberwolves (29-33) team that is fighting to make the playoffs. Both teams were battling fatigue on the second night of a back-to-back, but it was the Pacers who had enough in the tank to make a final push, outscoring Minnesota 30-25 in the fourth quarter.

"I challenged the guys before the game," said Pacers head coach Nate McMillan. "All we need is what we have in this room, to win games. We've got to bring that energy. We've got to bring that attitude, that focus, out there."

The Pacers showed that focus when the game was knotted at 107-107 and Thaddeus Young bulleted a pass to Bogdanovic, whose backdoor cut put the Pacers ahead by two with 3:31 remaining and started his game-winning streak of offense.

On their next offensive possession, it was Bogdanovic again, knocking down a 3-pointer to extend Indiana's lead to 112-107.

The Timberwolves quickly went to work on the other end, as Jeff Teague drew a foul and knocked down one of two at the line, getting the T-Wolves within four.

But on offense, Indiana's leading scorer Bogdanovic provided the answer again, with a deft up-and-under layup to push the advantage to 114-108.

Free throws from Taj Gibson following a loose ball foul on Indiana led to the Timberwolves once again narrowing the deficit, but the Pacers were able to close out the game with ease from there, ending the night with a seven-point win.

In the game's early moments, the Pacers struggled to contain the offense of Towns, as the All-Star center racked up 23 points and seven rebounds over the first 12 minutes of action. By the end of the quarter, the visiting Timberwolves led the Pacers 35-26 as Indiana searched for an answer to slow down Towns.

TJ Leaf, who finished with a career-high 18 points, set the pace for Indiana to begin the second, scoring the first seven points of the quarter for the Pacers.

"I'm a pretty confident guy," Leaf said after the game. "I don't really try and take what a lot of people say, good bad or ugly. I know what I can do out there, so I try to play my game, whatever that looks like on each given night."

Just as Indiana cut its deficit down to six on a Doug McDermott 3-pointer, the Timberwolves started a run, breaking off an 8-2 sprint that put them ahead 49-38.

It didn't take long, however, for the Pacers to answer right back, as Indiana opened up a barrage of long range shooting, knocking down six threes in a five-minute span to regain a 61-57 lead.

A late tip-in by Bogdanovic marked the final points of the half for the Pacers as Indiana entered the locker room leading 64-60 after outscoring the T-Wolves by 13 points in the second quarter.

The Pacers continued their impressive streak of scoring to open the second half, getting 3-pointers from Bogdanovic and Wesley Matthews to pull ahead 72-62.

It was then the offense hit a snag, as Towns and the Timberwolves embarked on a 14-2 run to wrest the lead back from the Pacers. During the run, Towns continued to be a force, at one point knocking down Thad Young on his way to the basket. While protesting the no-call, Pacers head coach Nate McMillan was called for a technical foul, putting Towns at the line to add another point to his total.

Following a Pacers timeout, Indiana began to break out of its offensive funk, getting scores from Kyle O'Quinn and back-to-back buckets from Leaf to jump back ahead.

Despite a jumper from Timberwolves guard Tyus Jones to close the third quarter, Indiana remained in front, leading 92-90 entering the fourth.

Leaf continued his strong play to start the final quarter, converting on three shots to add to his career high in points. But the Timberwolves refused to fold up shop, cutting down their deficit to just two points when Jeff Teague dropped home a floater with 9:26 left in the game.

Over the next five minutes, the teams continued to trade baskets, with Thad Young tying things up at 107 and the Timberwolves calling for timeout with 4:22 remaining, setting up the exciting finish at the Fieldhouse.

"Win by any means necessary," said Darren Collison. "Right now, our backs are against the wall. We haven't been playing well, but tonight was an opportunity for us to get back on track. (We) understand that every game from here on out is important to us and, regardless of what the score was in the fourth, we were going to come out on top."

Inside the Numbers

The Pacers were outrebounded 57-34, but were lights out from 3-point range, making 16-of-27 shots from deep.

Bojan Bogdanovic's 37 points were the most he's had as a member of the Pacers. His career high is 44, which occurred on March 15, 2016 when he was a member of the Brooklyn Nets.

Cory Joseph provided a strong game off the bench, passing out 12 assists without committing a turnover.

You Can Quote Me On That

"Just a great game. It showed how resilient we are again, even though we are short-handed. Karl-Anthony Towns was really hot in the first quarter and our bigs were in foul trouble. But in the end we found a way to win this game." -Bojan Bogdanovic

"Effort, flying around, getting loose balls…I thought we got a lot of 50/50 balls today despite the previous two games where we were not getting the 50/50 balls. But, tonight we were making the hustle plays, and those plays came back to us and gave us a good look." -Darren Collison

"That's what happens sometimes, it's a long season. No matter who is out on this team (Pacers), they have a good system that guys fill in nicely and cut well. They move the ball, a lot of credit goes to them. They do a good job of finding their guys. Bogdanovic hurt us tonight just by his activity off of catch and shoot situations. There is a reason they've won 41 games already. They cut hard, they have guys who are good at reading defenses. We continue to try to get better." -Timberwolves head coach Ryan Saunders

Stat of the Night

With the victory over the Timberwolves, Pacers head coach Nate McMillan has now defeated every team in the NBA at least once at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Noteworthy

Tyreke Evans (food poisoning) and Domantas Sabonis (sprained left ankle) were both unable to play for the second straight game.

The Timberwolves made just 8-of-26 3-pointers.

Timberwolves players Jeff Teague and Karl-Anthony Towns were each whistled for technical fouls in the game. Pacers head coach Nate McMillan received one as well.

Towns was just the fourth player to ever record a 42-point, 17-rebound performance against the Pacers, joining Chris Webber, Larry Bird, and Bob McAdoo.

