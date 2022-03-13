Game Preview: Pacers at Hawks

Matchup

Coming off a win on Saturday night in San Antonio, the Pacers (23-45) head to Atlanta to face Trae Young and the Hawks (32-34) on the second night of a back-to-back.

The Pacers took care of business on Saturday against a Spurs team missing several starters thanks to a balanced effort. Five players, including four starters, scored 15 or more points in a 119-108 victory, with Tyrese Haliburton leading the way with 19 points and 10 assists.

Indiana figures to face a stiffer test on Sunday against a healthy Hawks team fighting for positioning in the Eastern Conference Play-In tournament. Atlanta enters Sunday in 10th place in the East, but just a game and a half out of eighth (the teams in seventh through 10th at the conclusion of the regular season take part in the Play-In to determine the last two playoff teams in each conference).

Slowing down Young won't be an easy task for the Blue & Gold, especially with Malcolm Brogdon, Indiana's top perimeter defender, sidelined with a concussion. The 23-year-old Young, who started his second All-Star Game last month, is sixth in the NBA in scoring at 27.8 points and third in assists (9.4).

While Young is the Hawks' go-to scorer, he has plenty of options when he looks to pass. Six other players have a double-digit scoring average for Atlanta, including all four other starters and top reserves Bogdan Bogdanovic and Danilo Gallinari.

Pacers: PG - Tyrese Haliburton, SG - Chris Duarte, SF - Buddy Hield, PF - Oshae Brissett, C - Isaiah Jackson

Hawks: PG - Trae Young, SG - Kevin Huerter, SF - De'Andre Hunter, PF - John Collins, C - Clint Capela

Injury Report

Pacers: Goga Bitadze - questionable (sore right foot), Chris Duarte - questionable (sore left toe), Lance Stephenson - questionable (sprained left ankle), Malcolm Brogdon - out (concussion), T.J. McConnell - out (right wrist ligament surgery), Ricky Rubio - out (torn left ACL), Myles Turner - out (left foot stress reaction), T.J. Warren – out (left navicular fracture)

Hawks: John Collins - questionable (right ring finger sprain/right foot sprain), Jalen Johnson - out (G League assignment)

Last Meeting

Feb. 8, 2022: After agreeing to a major trade with Sacramento earlier in the day, the Pacers had just eight available players, including four rookies, in their last visit to Atlanta. The Hawks cruised to a 133-112 victory.

"We didn't have that many players out there to play tonight, but we played hard and played focus," Pacers guard Lance Stephenson said. "It just didn't (go) our way."

Chris Duarte finished with a team-high 25 points on Tuesday. Stephenson flirted with a triple-double in extended minutes, tallying 24 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists. The veteran went 7-for-15 from the field and 10-for-12 from the free throw line.

Trae Young had a game-high 34 points on 13-of-20 shooting (6-of-9 from 3-point range) and 11 assists. John Collins added 20 points on 9-of-14 shooting for Atlanta.

Noteworthy

The Hawks have won their first two meetings with the Pacers this season. With a victory on Sunday or in their final matchup on March 28 in Indiana, Atlanta would take the season series for the first time since 2014-15.

The Pacers are 6-5 on the season when playing on the second night of a back-to-back.

Since taking over as head coach of the Hawks last March, former Pacers coach Nate McMillan is 3-1 against Indiana.

TV: Bally Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (studio host)

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Pat Boylan (studio host)









