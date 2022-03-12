Halftime Rewind: Pacers 71, Spurs 64

Halftime Rewind

Fresh off a three-day break, the Pacers are battling the San Antonio Spurs tonight at AT&T Center. The Blue & Gold have not lost a road game to the Spurs since 2017 – a streak of four games.

So far, Indiana is firing on all cylinders offensively. The squad finished 25-of-47 from the field, including 8-of-17 from deep, for 71 first-half points. Indiana led by as many as 19 late in the second quarter. But, a 14-0 run from the Spurs cut the gap to seven before halftime (71-64).

Duane Washington Jr. had a perfect first half, scoring 19 points on 7-of-7 shooting, 3-of-3 from deep, and 2-of-2 at the charity stripe. Chris Duarte has added 10 points and five rebounds, while Isaiah Jackson has nine.

The Spurs started the game with six unanswered points. However, Indiana stormed right back. Starting with a monstrous slam from Jackson, the squad battled back to knot the score at eight with 8:52 remaining.

Trailing 11-8, Duarte, Oshae Brissett, and Buddy Hield each contributed to a 7-0 Pacers spree that earned the squad its first lead just over six minutes to play. When the Spurs worked through Jock Landale to tie the score, Hield knocked in his first trey to regain an 18-15 Indiana lead with 5:12 left.

The bucket began a 13-2 Pacers spree that extended the advantage to double digits. The run included several high-quality finishes in the paint, including a massive one-handed flush from Duane Washington Jr.

Thanks to a few untimely turnovers, the Spurs trimmed the lead to single digits before the frame expired (34-26). The Blue & Gold finished 13-of-23 (56.5 percent) from the field.

Back-to-back triples from Washington Jr. quickly pushed the Pacers’ lead into double digits again. When Lonnie Walker responded, Washington drained his third – a snipe from the left side – to give the game a 45-34 score with 9:50 left.

A 9-2 run from the hosts – five from Landale – trimmed the Pacers’ lead to 47-43 with 7:51 remaining. But, the Blue & Gold had an answer. The squad responded with a 9-0 spurt – four from Jackson – to regain a 58-45 lead with 5:08 to play.

Thanks to Washington, Duarte, and Brissett Indiana increased its lead to 19 over the next 3:21. However, San Antonio capitalized on a run of sloppy play and scored 14 unanswered points to battle back to within five. Haliburton ended the spree – and the half – with a 13-foot floater with 33.3 seconds left.

