Game Rewind: Pacers 112, Hawks 133

Game Recap

Playing with just eight players, including four rookies, due to injuries and a pending trade, the Pacers fell on Tuesday night in Atlanta, 133-112.

Indiana made a major move on Tuesday, dealing Domantas Sabonis, Justin Holiday, Jeremy Lamb, and a 2023 second-round pick to Sacramento for Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, and Tristan Thompson, a trade that was officially announced just after the conclusion of Tuesday's game.

That deal coupled with injuries to six other members of the Pacers roster, left Indiana with just eight active players against Trae Young and the Hawks. Ultimately, the undermanned Pacers (19-37) simply didn't have enough firepower to match the hot-shooting Hawks (26-28).

"We didn't have that many players out there to play tonight, but we played hard and played focus," Pacers guard Lance Stephenson said. "It just didn't (go) our way."

The Hawks got off to a scorching start on Tuesday. Atlanta started the game with a 7-2 spurt and didn't cool off for much of the opening quarter. The hosts hit 13 of their first 15 shots, including five of seven from 3-point range, and had built their lead to 32-13 a little over eight minutes into the game.

All-Star point guard Young powered Atlanta's offense, tallying 10 points and seven rebounds over that span to help the Hawks open up a commanding lead.

Indiana answered with seven straight points to trim the deficit to 12, but two threes by Bogdan Bogdanovic late in the frame capped a hot-shooting quarter for the Hawks, who took a 40-22 lead into the second quarter.

The Hawks extended the margin to 26 points by the end of the ensuing frame, taking a 76-50 lead into the break.

They continued to build their lead in the third quarter, pushing the margin as high as 31. Rookie guard Chris Duarte came to life midway through the frame, knocking down a three, throwing down a baseline slam off a dish from Stephenson, and adding another 3-pointer on consecutive possessions.

But Young was just as good for the Hawks, tallying 15 points in the frame. Atlanta closed the quarter with another 9-0 spurt to take a commanding 106-75 lead into the fourth quarter. The hosts cruised to victory.

Duarte finished with a team-high 25 points on Tuesday. Stephenson flirted with a triple-double in extended minutes, tallying 24 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists. The veteran went 7-for-15 from the field and 10-for-12 from the free throw line.

Goga Bitadze added 14 points and three blocks, Oshae Brissett had 13 points and six rebounds, and Duane Washington Jr. and Keifer Sykes each scored 10 points for the Pacers in the loss.

Young had a game-high 34 points on 13-of-20 shooting (6-of-9 from 3-point range) and 11 assists. John Collins added 20 points on 9-of-14 shooting for Atlanta.

The Pacers will return to Indianapolis, where they should get reinforcements when Haliburton, Hield, and Thompson join the team. Other moves will likely be made across the league ahead of Thursday's 3:00 PM ET trade deadline.

Indiana will return to action on Friday. Haliburton, Hield, and Thompson could all make their Pacer debuts against the Cleveland Cavaliers. That game will also mark the return of Caris LeVert — who was dealt to Cleveland on Sunday for Ricky Rubio and three draft picks — to Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Inside the Numbers

Stephenson's 34 minutes were his most in an NBA game since Dec. 29, 2017. His 24 points were his second-highest total this season, trailing only his Pacers career-best 30 points against Brooklyn on Jan. 5.

Duarte topped 20 points for the second straight game and the sixth time this season.

The Hawks' 40 points in the first quarter matched the most by an Indiana opponent in the opening frame this season. The Pacers have given up 40 points in the first quarter three times this season and twice in the past week (Chicago also scored 40 in the first 12 minutes on Friday).

Atlanta's 75 points in the first half were the most by a Pacers opponent this season. The previous high was 73 by Washington on Oct. 22.

You Can Quote Me On That

"We feel that Tyrese Haliburton is an elite young point guard that affects the game positively in many, many ways. Buddy Hield is an elite shooter, has been for the last several years. And Tristan Thompson is a proven veteran center that was a starter on a championship team in 2016. We're getting three players that are very good now and in the case of Tyrese, as a 21-year-old, he has a chance to continue to grow and continue to get better." -Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle on the players acquired from Sacramento

"It's always tough getting traded in the middle of the season and getting adjusted to a team. So we're going to do our best to help them out and make them feel comfortable." -Stephenson on welcoming the new additions to the locker room

"He's a cool guy. We joke around a lot, but he's very professional. He brings it every night. He's a baller." -Stephenson on Hield, who he was a teammates with during his brief stint in New Orleans in 2016

Stat of the Night

Atlanta shot 57.8 percent from the field and 17-for-33 (51.5 percent) from 3-point range on Tuesday.

Noteworthy

The Hawks have taken the first two games with Indiana this season. The two teams play again on March 13 in Atlanta and March 28 in Indianapolis.

Rookie two-way forward Terry Taylor played despite being questionable with a non-COVID illness. He had seven points and 10 rebounds in 24 minutes.

Indiana is 0-3 on the season when playing on a Tuesday.

Up Next

The Pacers return to Gainbridge Fieldhoouse to host Caris LeVert and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, Feb. 11 at 7:00 PM ET.










