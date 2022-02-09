Tristan Thompson, Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield
NBAE/Getty Images

Pacers Acquire Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, and Tristan Thompson from Kings

Posted: Feb 08, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers announced today that they have acquired guard Tyrese Haliburton, guard Buddy Hield, and forward Tristan Thompson from the Sacramento Kings in exchange for forwards Justin Holiday, Jeremy Lamb and Domantas Sabonis, as well as a 2023 second-round pick.

Haliburton will wear number 0, Hield will wear number 24, and Thompson will wear number 11 for the Pacers.

RELATED: Tyrese Haliburton Career Gallery »   Buddy Hield Career Gallery »

Tags
Haliburton, Tyrese, Hield, Buddy, Thompson, Tristan, Holiday, Justin, Lamb, Jeremy

Related Content

Haliburton, Tyrese

Hield, Buddy

Holiday, Justin

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter