Pacers Acquire Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, and Tristan Thompson from Kings

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers announced today that they have acquired guard Tyrese Haliburton, guard Buddy Hield, and forward Tristan Thompson from the Sacramento Kings in exchange for forwards Justin Holiday, Jeremy Lamb and Domantas Sabonis, as well as a 2023 second-round pick.

Haliburton will wear number 0, Hield will wear number 24, and Thompson will wear number 11 for the Pacers.

