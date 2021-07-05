NBAE/Getty Images
Pacers to Hold Third Pre-Draft Workout on Tuesday, July 6
The Pacers will hold their third pre-draft workout in preparation for the 2021 NBA Draft on Tuesday, July 6 at St. Vincent Center.
Tuesday's workout group includes Kai Jones (Texas) and Moses Moody (Arkansas).
The 2021 NBA Draft will take place on Thursday, July 29 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The have one first-round pick (the 13th overall selection) and two second-round picks (the 54th and 60th overall selections).
NEXT UP: