Kai Jones: 2021 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-11

Weight: 221

Position: PF

College: Texas

Age: 20

2020-2021 Season Stats

PPG: 8.8

RPG: 4.8

APG: 0.6

BLK: 0.9

STL: 0.8

Player Bio

Courtesy of Texas Athletics

Returns for his second season in the frontcourt rotation … played in 27 games (10 starts) as a freshman … led the team in blocks (30) last season … Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team selection last year.

As a Freshman in 2019-20:

Played in 27 games (10 starts) … averaged 3.6 points and 3.2 rebounds in 16.7 minutes per game … led the team in blocked shots (30) and ranked fourth in rebounding … averaged 22.7 minutes per game over his final 12 contests (10 starts) of the season … recorded 8 points (4-5 FG) in 10 minutes against McNeese State (Nov. 30) … tallied 4 points, 5 rebounds, a career-high 5 blocks, 1 assist and 1 steal in 16 minutes at Oklahoma State (Jan. 15) … made his first collegiate start vs. LSU (Jan. 25) and posted 4 points (2-3 FG), 3 boards and 1 assist in 17 minutes … had a team-best plus-minus total of +13 in 17 minutes played during the win at TCU (Jan. 29) … registered a career-high 8 rebounds (4 offensive) and 1 block in 34 minutes at No. 3/3 Kansas (Feb. 3) … posted 10 points (3-3 FG, 2-2 threes, 2-2 FT) and a team-high 6 rebounds while adding 2 blocks in a career-best 35 minutes vs. TCU (Feb. 19) … tallied a career-high 20 points (8-12 FG, 2-5 threes, 2-2 FT), a team-best 7 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 assist and 1 block in 32 minutes against Oklahoma State (March 7) … earned a spot on the Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team.

High School:

Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, N.H. (head coach Jason Smith) … ranked as the No. 49 overall prospect in the nation by 247Sports, No. 53 by ESPN and No. 59 by Rivals … helped lead Brewster Academy to a 34-7 record and the 2019 National Prep Championship … averaged 10 points, 6 rebounds and 2 blocks per game while hitting 41-percent from the three-point line as a senior … participated in the 2018 NBA Global Camp in Treviso, Italy in June 2018 … attended Orlando Christian Prep (Orlando, Fla.) in his junior year, helping his team to a 21-9 mark and the Class 3A state title.

Personal:



Born in Nassau, Bahamas … came to the United States prior to his junior year in high school … son of Deyvon (father) and Kasprintina (mother) Jones … oldest of five children … has four younger siblings, Dylan, Luke, Liam and Kaden … wears jersey No. 22 to recognize his four siblings (2+2=4) … interested in majoring in Corporate Communication.