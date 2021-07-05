Moses Moody: 2021 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-6

Weight: 210

Position: SG

College: Arkansas

Age: 19

2020-2021 Season Stats

PPG: 16.8

RPG: 5.8

APG: 1.6

BLK: 0.7

STL: 1.0

Player Bio

Courtesy of Arkansas Athletics

Selected by the coaching staff to serve on Arkansas Athletics’ African American Student-Athlete Leadership Council...Member of Arkansas’ Student-Athlete Advisory Committee...Made the AD’s Honor Roll (GPA between 3.5-3.99) for Fall 2020...Near consensus pick as an NBA lottery pick in 2021 mock drafts

Freshman (2020-21):

Second team All-American (Andy Katz NCAA March Madness)...Honorable Mention All-American (AP)...First team Freshman All-American (Basketball Times)...Kyle Macy National Freshman of the Year Finalist (CollegeInsider.com)...Kyle Macy National Freshman All-America (CollegeInsider.com)...All-District VII (USBWA)...First team All-District 20 (NABC)...All-Midlands District (Basketball Times)...SEC Freshman of the Year (Coaches)...SEC Newcomer of the Year (Media)...First team All-SEC (Coaches)...First team All-SEC (AP)...First team All-SEC (USA TODAY)...SEC All-Freshman Team...A 3x SEC Freshman of the Week...SEC Men’s Basketball Community Service Team...Led the team, ranked 3rd in the SEC and 4th among NCAA freshmen in scoring (16.8 ppg)...1 of 3 NCAA freshmen to average over 15.0 points and 5.0 rebounds...1 of 3 players in the SEC (only frosh) to average at least 16.0 points and 5.5 rebounds...1 OF 2 PLAYERS IN THE SEC (only frosh) in SEC top 20 in: PPG (3rd), FG% (9th), 3PT% (17th), FT% (9th), RPG (17th)...1 of 3 players in the SEC (only frosh) to shoot at least: 42% FG, 35% 3PT AND 80% FT...Ranked 5th in the NCAA / 2nd in the SEC in FT Made (151) — 9th in the NCAA / 2nd in the SEC in FT Attempts (186)...Set the UA freshman record for FT Made (151) and Attempts (186) in 32 gms – previous record was Kareem Reid (116-169 in 1995-96 – 33 gms)...Was one point shy of tying Scotty Thurman (1992-93) for the Arkansas freshman scoring record...Was 16-of-19 at the line in the Alabama win … 16 makes ties for 6th-most by a Hog in a game – 3rd-most in an SEC game … 19 attempts tie for 7th-most by a Hog in a game – 3rd most in an SEC game...1 of 2 Razorbacks to start all 32 games … Scored double figure points in 28 of 32 games...Led the team in scoring 11x, led the team in rebounding 8x and led the team in scoring & rebounding in the same game 4x...Led the team in Plus-Minus at +309 (next closest was Justin Smith at +282)...Had 21 deflections in two games at the SEC Tournament (11 vs Mizzou and 10 vs LSU) … Had 11 deflections in two games (at Missouri and vs Mississippi State) … Led the team in deflections with 162...Second on the team in drawing charges with 14 — took five vs Mizzou in the SEC quarterfinal...Scored 19 in his collegiate debut — making 9-of-10 from the free throw line … Added three steals...Named SEC Freshman of the Week / College Sports Madness SEC Player of the Week (Dec. 7) … Averaged 21 points and 8.5 rebounds in wins over UT Arlington and Lipscomb … Was 14-fof-20 from the field – including 4-of-6 from 3-point range – while going 10-of-13 at the free throw line … Had game highs with 24 points and nine rebounds versus UTA (first Hog frosh since Bobby Portis in 2014 to have at least 24 and nine in a game … Followed that with an 18-point, eight-rebound performance versus Lipscomb. Moody made 7-of-his-8 shots, including 2-of-3 from 3-point range..Stuffed the stat sheet versus Central Arkansas with 15 points, seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and a blocked shot...Led all scorers with 21 points in the Abilene Christian win...Tied for the team lead with six rebounds at Auburn … Scored 16 points, including two early 3-pointers to set the tone in the win...Recorded his first career double-double versus Mizzou (1/2) with 18 points and career-high 10 rebounds … Made a season-high four 3-pointers...Scored 25 points in the win over Georgia … Had a team-best and season-best 11 deflections...Had 18 points at LSU, including 13 in the second half to help Arkansas outscore the Tigers in the period … Added six rebounds (four offensive)...Led the team in both points — career-high 28 — and rebounds — season’s second-best total of nine — at Alabama … Scored 14 of Arkansas’ first 15 points … His 25 field goal attempts were the most by a Razorback since 2010 and ties for fourth-most by a Razorback in an SEC game...Only scored five points in the win over Auburn and was 0-of-4 from 3-point range … However, all five came in the final nine minutes of the game … With the game tied at 56, got an offensive rebound and put-back to give Arkansas a lead it would not relinquish … Sealed win with a defensive rebound with three seconds left...Scored a game-high 26 points (13 in each half) at Vanderbilt with a team-best eight rebounds...Made 8-of-13 shots for 17 points (11 in the second half) at Oklahoma State...Led the team in scoring with 13 points versus Mississippi State, adding seven rebounds and two steals … Scored 11 of the team’s 28 first-half points...Named College Sports Madness SEC Player of the Week (Feb. 15) after road wins at Kentucky and at Missouri … Had 12 points at Kentucky and tied for the team lead with seven rebounds … Only played nine minutes with three points and two rebounds in first half … Played all 20 minutes of the second half with 11 points (3-of-5 3PT) with five rebounds … At Missouri, scored Arkansas’ first seven points but picked up two early fouls to sit most of the period … Played the final 25 minutes of the game and made two big plays in overtime to get the win … Had an assist to give Arkansas the lead with 58 seconds left, had a steal and followed by two free throws with 12 seconds left to go up three...Struggled a little vs Florida but finished with 14 points thanks to 6-of-7 at the free throw line … Added three assists, a steal and two blocked shots … Was 6-of-6 at the line inside the final 1:40...Named SEC Freshman of the Week (3/1) in wins over the top two teams in the league as he averaged 21.0 points and 6.5 rebounds while setting career highs in both games for assists and had a career-high for blocked shots. … Scored a game-high 24 in the Alabama win, (16-of-19 at the free throw line) … added then career highs in assists (4) … Tied career high with blocked shots (3) .. Then pumped in 18 in the LSU win as he set a career high in assists (5) with eight rebounds...Named SEC Freshman of the Week (3/8) for the second straight week … He tied his career high by scoring 28 points in both wins while shooting 63 percent from the field and 52.9 percent from 3-point range (tying his career-high with four triples at USC only to top it with five versus Texas A&M) while playing 70 minutes with zero turnovers … At South Carolina, tied career highs in points (28), FG Made (10) and 3’s Made (4) … Had 17 first-half points, making 7-of-11 from the field and three 3-pointers … Perhaps saved his best for last in the season finale win over Texas A&M .. Once again tied his career high with 28 points while making a career-high five 3-pointers (5-of-8) … Added five rebounds, two assists and two steals … Made a huge block with 1:30 left and the game tied — A&M looked to have a dunk but Moody blocked it at the rim...Only scored five points (2-of-6 shooting) in the SEC tourney win over Mizzou … HOWEVER, was superb in all other facets of the game … Tied for the team lead in rebounds (8), had a team-best 11 deflections, took five charges...For the third time in four games, tied is career high with 28 points versus LSU in the SEC semifinal … Also led the team in rebounds (9) with two steals and 10 defections...Struggled from the field vs Oral Roberts in the Sweet 16 but still scored 14 points with six rebounds … Tied career high with three blocked shots...Made 7-of-8 free throws versus Baylor in the Elite 8 to score 11 points, adding five rebounds.

High School:

Was rated the 37th-best incoming freshman in the nation and the 8th-best combo guard by 247Sports.com...Was rated the 41st-best incoming freshman in the nation and the 9th-best shooting guard by 247Sports.com Composite...Was rated the 42nd-best incoming freshman in the nation and the 10th-best shooting guard by ESPN.com...Was rated the 53rd-best incoming freshman in the nation and the 13th-best small forward by Rivals.com...MaxPreps All-American Honorable Mention (1 of 50 recognized; 1 of 4 on his team)...Was 1 of 50 on the Naismith Award for high school players...Montverde Academy was consensus #1 in the national (25-0)...Highest-rated player to sign with Arkansas since five-star (#16 national rank) Bobby Portis in 2013...As a senior, averaged 11.6 points 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists while shooting 60.1 percent from the field, 46.9 percent from 3-point range and 82.1 percent from the free throw line this season … Helped Montverde earn the nation’s consensus #1 ranking, going 25-0 in the regular season … Led Brad Beal Elite in scoring (17.7 ppg) on the 2019 Nike EYBL (Elite Youth Basketball League) circuit and was named All-EYBL honorable mention. He was selected to be a part of Pangos All American Camp, NBPA Top 100 Camp, Team USA U17 training camp and USA Basketball Junior minicamp … Prior to being a two-year starter at Montverde, was named to the Arkansas 7A All-State team in 2018 as he led North Little Rock HS to state championship (over Isaiah Joe’s Northside HS team) and was named the tournament MVP … Was additionally named to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Underclassman team as he averaged 18.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.1 stats and 1.4 blocks as a sophomore. As a freshman, Moody played on a Little Rock Parkview HS team (with Razorback student assistant Khalil Garland) that advanced to the state championship.

Personal:

Born May 31, 2002, in Little Rock … Son of Kareem and Rona Moody … Has an older brother, Miles … Major is undecided.