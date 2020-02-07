Nuggets Acquire Jordan McRae

DENVER, Feb. 6, 2020 – The Denver Nuggets have acquired guard Jordan McRae from Washington in exchange for a Shabazz Napier, President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly announced today.

McRae, 6-5, 179, has appeared in 29 games (four starts) for the Washington Wizards this season, averaging 12.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists while shooting 42.0% from the field and 37.7% from three in 22.6 minutes per game. He has also posted five games scoring 20 or more points. Over four years, McRae has appeared in 115 games (nine starts) for Washington, Cleveland and Phoenix, holding career averages of 6.9 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists, shooting 42.4% from the field and 36.4% from three in 13.6 minutes per game.

READ MORE:

- Introducing: Jordan McRae

- What McRae brings to the Nuggets

The 28-year-old played four seasons at the University of Tennessee before being drafted in the second round (58th overall) by the San Antonio Spurs in 2014 and then was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers in a draft night deal.

Napier, 28, 6-0, was acquired by Denver on February 5th as part of a four-team trade with Minnesota, Houston and Atlanta. He has appeared in 36 games (22 starts) this season, averaging 9.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 23.8 minutes per game. He has appeared in a total of 325 career games (46 starts) for Miami, Orlando, Portland, Brooklyn and Minnesota, posting averages of 6.8 points and 2.4 rebounds in 16.9 minutes.