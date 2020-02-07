Introducing: Denver Nuggets’ Jordan McRae

The Nuggets beat Thursday’s trade deadline to acquire Jordan McRae from the Wizards in exchange for Shabazz Napier, a player they added less than 24 hours ago.

Here are some details about Denver’s newest arrival:

Age: 28

Position: Guard-Forward

Twitter: @JordyMac52

2019-20 Season Averages: 12.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists on 42.0 percent shooting (37 percent on threes).

Summary: The Nuggets were able to quickly find a replacement for Malik Beasley, who was shipped to Minnesota as part of a blockbuster deal that also involved Houston and Atlanta.

While McRae isn’t as prolific as Beasley was behind the arc (the departed Nuggets guard was a career 38.2 percent shooter from downtown), he is a more versatile player in the way he scores and the positions he can play.

McRae, 28, can line up at positions one to three on the court and scores more inside the arc than Beasley did. Beasley shot 53.4 percent of his shot attempts from downtown, McRae takes 33 percent of his shots from that range where he shoots 37.7 percent. McRae’s shot chart on twos is varied, with the guard willing to fire from inside or take mid-range shots. That said, he’s most effective when attacking the rim. He converts at 67.8 percent there.

More importantly, McRae adds another veteran presence to the Nuggets locker room, one of the youngest rosters in the NBA. His path in the NBA isn’t dissimilar to Torrey Craig’s, with both men developing abroad before finding a niche back in the States. When the Nuggets were able to upset the Jazz Wednesday, head coach Michael Malone spoke about the value of having guys who have had to fight to stick in the league.

“We have a lot of guys who weren’t drafted high,” he said. “Nikola [Jokić] was a second round pick, Will didn’t do much in Portland. Gary Harris, when I got here, people were wondering if he was an NBA player. Monte Morris [played in the] G League and so on. I think that’s the bottom line, we have a lot of guys who are hungry, desperate and willing to do whatever it takes to have success.”

Sounds like McRae will fit right in.

Did you know? McRae and Craig actually played against each other in the 2014-15 NBL season in Australia.

McRae was considered the highly-touted prospect on Melbourne United , as he was selected 58th in the 2014 NBA Draft out of Tennessee. Craig, on the other end, was a lesser-known commodity. He went undrafted out of USC Upstate the same year and fought to make the Cairns Taipans.

Craig’s Cairns Taipans ended up stunning United at home, with the small forward chipping in 3 points and four rebounds in the 89-61 victory. McRae would finish the contest with 17 points and three boards.