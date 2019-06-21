Nuggets NBA draft roundup: ESPN, Bleacher Report, CBS love Bol Bol pick

The grades are in and it appears Bol Bol and the Denver Nuggets are an ideal match, at least according to several national publications.

Injury concerns caused the 7-foot-2 center to slip to the No. 44 pick of the 2019 draft, but there’s a consensus the 19-year-old landed in a great setting that will allow him to recover and develop his game.

Here’s what the national media outlets had to say about the Nuggets acquiring Bol:

“[Nuggets get an A]. When Bol Bol dropped, Denver stepped in to stop his slide, giving a future second-round pick and cash to the Miami Heat for No. 44. As with Michael Porter Jr. last year, the Nuggets can afford to wait on Bol…And this time, they got a lottery-caliber talent for a bargain price.” –- Kevin Pelton, ESPN Insider

“Although there's not all that much actual risk involved here, I would have taken a swing on Bol well before No. 44, as he truly is a top-5 talent.” –- Mike Schmitz, ESPN Insider

“Grade: A. He's headed to Denver as part of a draft night trade with the Heat, who got the pick from another trade. This gives the Nuggets a high-upside, high-risk prospect to invest in. At this point in the draft, it's good value.” -- Gary Parrish and Kyle Boone, CBS Sports

“Grade: A. His upside is incredible. He's a 7'2½" center who's comfortable creating off the dribble and competent from beyond the arc (13-of-25 from deep at Oregon). He could be a scoring threat from inside and out, plus an impact defender if for no other reason than his hawkish 7-foot-7 wingspan.” -– Zach Buckley, Bleacher Report”

“Grade: BB. Drafted Bol Bol, and even if it was just to get the suit, it was a coup for Tim Connelly.” –- Ray Ratto, Deadspin

“Grade: A. Denver didn’t do much last night, but they did get center Bol Bol at number 44, which is a potential steal.” –- Steve Alexander, Rotoworld

“The Nuggets snagging him at No. 44 could be the steal of the draft. He won't have to carry a heavy burden with Nikola Jokic entrenched as the franchise cornerstone, but he can develop at his own pace and maximize his prodigious talent.” -- Nick Prevenas, NBADraft.net