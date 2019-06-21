Twitter goes nuts as Denver Nuggets acquire Bol Bol

The 2019 NBA Draft featured Zion Williamson, Ja Morant and R.J. Barrett, but it was Bol Bol who was the No. 1 trending topic on Twitter when Thursday night’s event came to a close.

The social media platform erupted when the Denver Nuggets acquired the No. 44 pick and selected the Oregon standout center.

Here are some of the best reactions to Bol joining the Nuggets:

The Nuggets won 54 games last year. Bol Bol and Michael Porter Jr. have yet to make their debuts. pic.twitter.com/q253CBn9Nc — SLAM (@SLAMonline) June 21, 2019

We will love BOL BOL in Denver — Monte Morris (@BigGameTae) June 21, 2019

AXE TO GRIND! Congratulations @BolBol, the 44th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by @MiamiHEAT. On the way to @nuggets pic.twitter.com/V3eHq6wYfZ — Oregon Men's Basketball (@OregonMBB) June 21, 2019

Yessirr Bol Bol Lets get it!! — Jarred Vanderbilt (@JVando) June 21, 2019

Bol Bol is headed to the Nuggets carrying on his father’s legacy pic.twitter.com/SBjAhbhJiS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 21, 2019