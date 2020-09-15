Nuggets’ Tim Connelly: We’re so fortunate to have Nikola Jokić

There are no expectations on the Nuggets heading into Game 7 against the Los Angeles Clippers and that’s just the way Tim Connelly likes it.

“We’re a team that generally plays better when we’re playing free,” the Nuggets President of Basketball Operations told the Scal and Pals podcast.

Connelly believes the team’s youthful exuberance is a big part of the reason why it has rallied from 3-1 down twice to force a Game 7 in this postseason. If Denver wins Tuesday, it will become the first team in NBA history to secure two series wins after trailing two games. Connelly also pointed to Nikola Jokić’s recent dominance as a catalyst to the Nuggets’ recent run.

“It’s run to be on this ride and it’s especially enjoyable because this guy has no ego,” Connelly said. “We’re so fortunate to have him and he’s a great guy and a great player.”

Connelly also touched on life in the bubble and the resurgence of Gary Harris.

