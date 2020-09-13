Denver Nuggets even up Western Conference semifinals vs. Clippers: Social media reacts

by Alex Labidou
Nuggets.com Staff Writer
@LabidouA
Posted: Sep 13, 2020

The Nuggets are on the verge of history...again. 

After falling behind 3-1 in their Western Conference series against the Clippers, Denver responded with two straight wins to force a Game 7. This stunning development has led to basketball fans all around the world showing their appreciation of the Nuggets.

READ MORE: Takeaways from Nuggets' Game 6 win

Here are some of their best reactions on Twitter: 

Tags
Nuggets, Clippers

Related Content

Nuggets

Clippers

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter