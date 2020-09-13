Denver Nuggets even up Western Conference semifinals vs. Clippers: Social media reacts

The Nuggets are on the verge of history...again.

After falling behind 3-1 in their Western Conference series against the Clippers, Denver responded with two straight wins to force a Game 7. This stunning development has led to basketball fans all around the world showing their appreciation of the Nuggets.

READ MORE: Takeaways from Nuggets' Game 6 win

Here are some of their best reactions on Twitter:

IM SOOO HYPED tears almost fell down lmao like Ik the series isn't over yet but the resilience and grit and fighting back this team has shown this year is NOTHING short of IMPOSSIBLE! But we made it possible night in and night out!THANK YOU NUGGETS, NOW LETS GO &GET GAME7 — Aws Kotbi (@akutbii) September 13, 2020

CMON!! — Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) September 13, 2020

cLiPpERs iN 4 pic.twitter.com/XY5G3YZADn — DNVR Sports (@DNVR_Sports) September 13, 2020