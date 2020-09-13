Denver Nuggets even up Western Conference semifinals vs. Clippers: Social media reacts
The Nuggets are on the verge of history...again.
After falling behind 3-1 in their Western Conference series against the Clippers, Denver responded with two straight wins to force a Game 7. This stunning development has led to basketball fans all around the world showing their appreciation of the Nuggets.
Here are some of their best reactions on Twitter:
IM SOOO HYPED tears almost fell down lmao like Ik the series isn't over yet but the resilience and grit and fighting back this team has shown this year is NOTHING short of IMPOSSIBLE! But we made it possible night in and night out!THANK YOU NUGGETS, NOW LETS GO &GET GAME7
— Aws Kotbi (@akutbii) September 13, 2020
CMON!!
— Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) September 13, 2020
Doc: pic.twitter.com/j0MQLulnEc
— The Real Jay Stone 2.0 (@laker_real) September 13, 2020
Mood @nuggets pic.twitter.com/wfie8CRMwO
— Troy Daniels (@troydaniels) September 13, 2020
Unbelievable fighting spirit! Sensational performance! Never give up! In the same rhythm into Game 7! #nuggets #MileHighBasketball #NikolaJokic pic.twitter.com/aWffMTryXz
— Vladimir Petrovic (@Vlada1959) September 13, 2020
What. A. Comeback.
We’re ready for another Game 7, @nuggets. https://t.co/6QGjQyYOVc
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 13, 2020
Stayin’ Alive! pic.twitter.com/6bNVjjkX92
— BROTHER (@BrotherHQ) September 13, 2020
cLiPpERs iN 4 pic.twitter.com/XY5G3YZADn
— DNVR Sports (@DNVR_Sports) September 13, 2020
Nuggets after being counted out by everyone pic.twitter.com/uhS5EWCtXL
— Nuggets in 7 (@lunooooooo) September 13, 2020
— Eric Farmer (@ericdfarmer) September 13, 2020
NEXT UP: