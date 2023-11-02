'A badge of honor': An in-depth look at the Nuggets '5280' City Edition Uniforms

Denver's brand-new City Edition jersey is more than just a uniform.

It's a representation of the Mile High City, magnifying the competitive advantage that the Nuggets experience at their home of Ball Arena.

5,280 feet above sea level, the Nuggets play at the highest elevation in the league.

Change in elevation can have dramatic effects on an athlete's capabilities. Thinner air decreases the body's ability to transport oxygen, which in turn increases an athlete's rate of exhaustion. Players will tire faster... unless, of course, they're adjusted to the altitude... like the Nuggets are. That's why it's been long believed that Denver sports teams have a leg up on their opponents in elevation because they train and practice in these conditions.

The organization doesn't shy away from this built-in advantage. In fact, that's something they're proud of.

"5280 is a badge of honor," Nuggets Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Declan J. Bolger, told Nuggets.com. “5280 is a competitive advantage for us, and this City Edition uniform is an opportunity to reinforce that competitive advantage... It's our rallying cry."

However, it's not just the thin air that makes Ball Arena tough to play in. Denver's passionate fans cheer with a kinetic energy that only adds to opponents' exhaustion. Nuggets Nation embodies the 5280 mentality, making Ball Arena like no other arena in the NBA.

The 2023 City Edition uniforms are an evolution of the Nuggets' famous skyline uniforms, which featured Denver's city skyline in front of mountains. The City Edition jersey features those same mountains in Nuggets' Cobalt Blue. However, instead of the city skyline, the phrase "5280" is written across the chest in Nuggets Gold letters.

"The skyline is at 5,280 (feet above sea level)" explained Bolger. "The skyline and number are interchangeable. Everybody looks at that skyline and knows that's Mile High Basketball, Denver, which is at 5280."

Utilizing numbers instead of written font makes Denver's new City Edition uniforms incredibly unique. Above the 5280 branding and Cobalt Blue mountains is the player's number written in white. The placement of players' numbers is also unique—off-center and just below the left collarbone—similar to previous skyline jerseys. On the back of the jersey, the player's name and number are written dead-center in that same white font.

The base of the uniform is black, but it highlights the Nuggets' colors—Flatiron Red, Cobalt Blue, and Nuggets Gold—with its detailing.

The collar is Flatiron Red, and "DENVER" is written in that same Flatiron Red on the waistband.

"DENVER NUGGETS" is written in Nuggets Gold just above the sizing tag. A Nuggets Gold-colored pickaxe and ball logo is found on the side of the shorts.

Cobalt Blue mountains are, as mentioned, found on the chest of the jersey and on the side of the shorts. The inside of the jersey is Cobalt Blue, which has never been done before on a Nuggets jersey.

The jerseys also feature a white Ibotta patch, a leading performance marketing platform and the cash-back rewards provider that partnered with the franchise at the start of the season.

5280 is more than a measurement; it's a number that is incorporated into the culture and fabric of Denver. 5280 is inscribed on the steps of the capitol and the signs marking city limits. It’s the landscape and the weather. It's the people and players. The Nuggets are the only team in the NBA to call 5280 home, and 5280 is the home of Mile High Basketball. If you live in Denver, you know what 5280 is.

As such, the Nuggets will only be wearing the brand-new City Edition uniforms for designated 5280 Night / City Edition games at their home, the 5280, of Ball Arena.

The schedule for the 5280 Night / City Edition games is as follows:

Monday, December 18th vs. Dallas Mavericks

Sunday, January 7th vs. Detroit

Saturday, January 27th vs. Philadelphia

Thursday, February 29th vs. Miami

Thursday, March 7th vs. Boston

Wednesday, March 27th vs. Phoenix

The Nuggets will also be wearing the '5280' City Edition uniforms during the two Group Stage home games of the In-Season Tournament: Friday, November 3rd, versus the Dallas Mavericks, and Tuesday, November 14th, against the LA Clippers.